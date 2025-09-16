Connecticut Sun Eye Redemption in 2026 WNBA Draft After Record-Low Season
The 2025 season was a tough one for the Connecticut Sun. After going 11-33, finishing 11th in the league, and having the lowest winning percentage in franchise history, a turnaround will have to happen in the offseason if they want to see better results in 2026. A critical time ahead of their first game next year is, of course, the 2026 WNBA draft. Their picks here could make or break the season before it even begins.
They are already a few steps behind due to the midseason trade for Marina Mabrey in 2024. The Sun gave a lot of draft capital to the Chicago Sky in order to secure the guard. She helped the Sun tremendously after she arrived, and the team will need to keep her on the roster in 2026 in order to have some leadership on the team. Besides Mabrey and Tina Charles, Connecticut is a team full of rookies that will need some stability on the court.
Things don’t look all bad for the Sun ahead of the draft, as they still hold a first-round pick swap with the Sky and potentially two late first-round picks from the Phoenix Mercury and Minnesota Lynx. A tie-breaker between Chicago, the Mercury and the Lynx is critical to Connecticut’s draft outlook as it could lead to a more favorable selection.
Connecticut Sun Look to 2026 Draft to Spark Rebuild
The team’s struggle to find wins this year was hinged on a very inconsistent offense, with players like Leila Lacan and Mabrey unable to continuously score in the double digits. With no one else to make up for their losses on either end of the court, the team struggled to hang in games against tough opponents. Draft picks in 2026 can hopefully lead to some strong offensive players, as Saniya Rivers is holding it down on defense for them right now.
With a guard-heavy roster, picks may need to focus on depth in the frontcourt. Or, a versatile forward to complement the existing core of Charles, Lacan, Rivers and Mabrey. If the Sun manages to hold on to its two veterans, there could be a solid setup for the rookies joining the team.
Some early prospects for the team include Flau'jae Johnson out of LSU, a dynamic guard and defender. Ta'Niya Latson from South Carolina could be a key addition to their offensive attack. Another prospect is UCLA’s Lauren Betts. A strong post player, she would address a much-needed upgrade in the Sun’s offense. Finally, Awa Fam, a center from Spain, could also be what they need on the inside.
With the 2026 WNBA Draft date yet to be announced, there’s plenty of time for Connecticut to decide what’s best for its roster. Next year’s draft could be crucial to the future of the program if they want to start seeing consistent wins any time soon.