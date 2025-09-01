Connecticut Sun Game Today (9/01/25): Preview, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Connecticut Sun has five games remaining in a regular season they would rather forget as they prepare to host the Atlanta Dream on Monday.
Monday’s game is the first of three matchups between the Sun (10-29) and the Dream (25-14) down the stretch. The two teams will meet again in the final two games of the season. The Dream are on their way to the postseason under first-year coach Karl Smesko.
The Sun will be down another player, as guard Bria Hartley will miss the remainder of the season after she tore the meniscus in her right knee during a practice leading up to Saturday’s loss to Minnesota.
Here is the preview for the game, with how to watch, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Connecticut Sun vs. Atlanta Dream
Game Day: Monday, Sept. 1
Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
Watch: NBC Sports Boston; Stream: WNBA League Pass
Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT
Monday’s Preview
Without Hartley, the Sun started guard Lindsey Allen against the Lynx. But it’s possible that another guard, Saniya Rivers, may get much more run down the stretch as Connecticut must plan for next season. The franchise has five players under team control, including Rivers. The rest are all young players, guard Leila Lacan, forward Aneesah Morrow, forward Aaliyah Edwards and center Rayah Marshall.
Lacan, Rivers and Morrow are the furthest ahead of the group. Combined, the three of them are averaging nearly 26 points per game this season. Add in Edwards, who is averaging 6.0 points per game, and the group is averaging more than 32 points per game. The rest of Connecticut’s roster is filled with unrestricted free agents or restricted free agents, the latter of which could see changes to their status under the new CBA.
The Dream have been turned around under Smesko, who was one of the best mid-major coaches in women’s college basketball with Florida Gulf Coast University before he was hired last year. Allisha Gray leads the Dream, as she averages 18.7 points per game. Guard Rhyne Howard (16.6 ppg), forward Brionna Jones (12.9 ppg) and guard Jordin Canada (12.0 ppg) are all scoring 10 or more points per game. Center Brittney Griner is right under 10 points at 9.9 ppg.
Remaining Sun Schedule
Monday, Sept. 1: vs. Atlanta, 1 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Wednesday, Sept. 3: at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Saturday, Sept. 6: vs. Phoenix, 1 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Monday, Sept. 8: at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Wednesday, Sept. 10: vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston