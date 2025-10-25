Connecticut Sun GM Morgan Tuck Has Big Plans For Team In Offseason
The Connecticut Sun are working hard in the offseason to rebuild an otherwise struggling team that hasn’t seen much success in the last year. The Sun build this year's team around a few key veterans, including Marina Mabrey.
Now, after playing an entire season with the Sun, the organization is trying to retain the veteran. General manager Morgan Tuck was ready for a reset ahead of the 2025 season, but after only pulling in 11 wins, it’s back to the drawing board.
Tuck has a strong vision for the off-season, per Essentially Sports, and that vision includes Mabrey. Right now, she and WNBA legend Tina Charles are free agents, but it would be a solid move for the team's roster to keep them on the roster. But, Connecticut can't do anything until the WNBA and the players' union agree to a new collective bargaining agreement.
Despite the Sun’s struggles during the season, the team went 6-8 when the entire roster was healthy. That proved that they have the talent, but between the rookie core and new head coach, they had a harder time finding harmony on the court.
Connecticut Sun Front Office Working To Retain Solid Roster For 2026
Tuck and the front office have priorities, per the report, and the first is retaining forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa a player they see as a part of their future. The three-year veteran averaged 8.2 points per game, one of the top averages on the team. Then, the Sun will turn their attention to adding veteran talent
Tuck knows that the rebuilding process is going to take time. The team didn’t make a playoff run for the first time in nine years in 2025, proving just how far they have to go before they could find success again.
Tuck continues to vouch for Connecticut with potential free agents amid uncertainty surrounding a potential sale and relocation of the team The Mohegan Tribe has received at least three different offers for majority ownership, including one from the WNBA. The state of Connecticut is also interested in investing in the team, assuming it remains in the state and splits its time between Uncasville and Hartford.
As of right now, Tuck and the Sun are set to play the 2026 season in Connecticut. But the potential sale will be an issue she'll have to deal with as she builds the roster and tries to craft a winner out of this year's 11-win campaign.