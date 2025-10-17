Connecticut Sun Late Season Addition Showed Promise in First Year
The Connecticut Sun’s roster was made up of several rookies this season that came onto the WNBA court for the first time and made a splash. Even though they struggled to pull in wins, this young core solidified a hope for the future of the program.
One said rookie is Migna Touré, who joined the team late in the season but was crucial to the overhaul balance of the team nonetheless. The guard went undrafted ahead of the season but ended up joining the Sun’s roster for a seven-day contract on July 21st.
Ultimately, she signed a full contract by August 11th and appeared in 18 regular-season games. During her time on the court she averaged 2 points, 0.4 rebounds, 0.5 assists, and 0.4 steals per game. While that doesn’t seem like much, she managed to help the underscoring Sun pull out a few wins towards the end of the season.
She became a steady force off the bench for the remainder of the season, making her debut against the Los Angeles Sparks on July 24th. Most notable was her performance against the Minnesota Lynx in August when she had a career high eight points.
Mamignan Touré Is Another Great Rookie For The Connecticut Sun
Her first year marked some solid statistics for the guard. In back-to-back games against Atlanta, she pulled in two rebounds (a career high) and three assists during the game on September 8th. She came off the bench for 20 minutes of playing time during that game which is the longest she’s seen the court so far.
Before joining the Sun, Touré competed for the French National Team at the 2025 FIBA Women’s EuroBasket, where she played alongside her future teammate, Leila Lacan. She also signed a training camp contract with the Golden State Valkyries and played in two pre-season games with the team.
Although she’s had an unconventional start to her time in the league, Touré is proving to be a consistent player for the Sun, something they desperately need heading into next season. She added some much-needed depth to the roster at the end of the season when other team members were injured.
Touré will have to continue to prove herself in the off-season, but her perseverance and grit during her short time with Connecticut show she has what it takes to play in the big leagues.
With a roster full of rookies, hopefully the Sun can build some harmony on the court in the offseason and come back ready to win by 2026.