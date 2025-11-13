Connecticut Sun Rookie Leïla Lacan Shines on Court for Basket Landes
The Connecticut Sun were an enormously intriguing team to watch in 2025, as, despite a difficult final record, they were really starting to pull things together by the end of the season.
With a young core to build from that includes multiple key players such as Leïla Lacan, Aneesah Morrow, Saniya Rivers and more, there is a bright future when it comes to the Sun.
There will certainly be some change in the near future between a relocation effort, the WNBA CBA discussions, as well as any roster moves that are yet to take place, but until then, most players will take the opportunity to play overseas during the winter, and in some cases, will play in spring leagues as well. Connecticut has quite a few players who will participate in one or the other, including multiple of the younger core players.
Lacan has already kicked off her season over in France with Basket Landes, and in her most recent game, continued to showcase her capabilities as not only a scorer, but also a facilitator and all-around production when on the court. Continuing to get reps at any level is huge for the development of a second-year WNBA player, and Lacan is showing just how much it is paying off early on.
How Did Lacan Perform in Her Most Recent Game for Basket Landes?
During the most recent game for Basket Landes, against C'Chartres Basket, Lacan had a rather impressive performance. In 24 minutes played, she put up 17 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and only had two turnovers. From the field, she made six of her 10 shots, including three of five 3-pointers, as well as making both of her free throw attempts.
Additionally, she and Basket Landes ended up with a substantial victory, winning by a score of 77-58 in what was a dominant showing from the team.
This certainly was not a blowout by any means, though, as C'Chartres Basket ended up taking the lead at multiple points right around halftime, but some late scoring production from halfway through quarter three onwards helped Basket Landes end up with the victory.
Every point counted from everyone involved down the stretch, and Lacan was a crucial part of the victory, both with her shooting efficiency and overall production across the board. Her defense was clearly on display for much of the game as well, which is something she showcased plenty during her first year with the Sun, and will hopefully continue to build even further on in year two.