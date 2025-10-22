Connecticut Sun General Manager Morgan Tuck Discusses Challenging First Season
The Connecticut Sun no doubt had a difficult 2025 season, and to some degree, that was expected given the amount of roster turnover they underwent during the last offseason. With a young core that was primarily just looking to improve and get reps to do so, 2025 was more a matter of finding the team's identity and seeing what they had in their rookie core.
Now that they have seen how impressive those players are, it will be more about how they can supplement the roster by building around them, both in free agency and the draft. General Manager Morgan Tuck will have a lot of work to do in that regard, and she has already made her impact felt via multiple quality draft picks.
A former Sun and UConn player herself, among many other accolades, Tuck now has the opportunity to build the franchise for the future. Coming from being the Director of franchise development previously, she understands what it takes to improve players and get them to the WNBA level, which is hugely valuable to this young core.
In a recent interview with Noa Dalzell of SBNation, Tuck discussed her first year as General Manager, among many other things. Here are some of the key talking points regarding how she felt in that first season.
Morgan Tuck's First Year as Connecticut GM
Regarding specifically the 2025 season, Tuck had a pretty clear quote when it came to how she felt about the year as a whole. In the aforementioned interview, she stated the following when asked about a "whirlwind" 2025:
"Whirlwind is the best way to put it. It was interesting, right? When I think back to a year ago, I knew I was getting into something that would be challenging — and it 100% lived up to that. It was very challenging. It was all over the place, good and bad. In my short professional career since playing, it was definitely my most pivotal year. I learned the most. I grew a lot, and really had to get out of my comfort zone. It was quite the year, but it was one that I definitely needed, so I’m appreciative of it."
Hearing the amount of positive takeaways she had from this past year is definitely a positive for fans to take away from the interview. Despite a tumultuous season, she understands how pivotal it was to develop their young core and focus on doing so, which was evident in how quickly Saniya Rivers, Leïla Lacan and Aneesah Morrow all became crucial components of the team down the stretch.
Hopefully, with two more first-round picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft, the vision for the franchise can continue to be built, and a long-term core can form.