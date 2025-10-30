Connecticut Sun Star Forward Launches Wellness Brand For Cancer Awareness
The Connecticut Sun have their work cut out for them in the off-season as they prepare to come back stronger than ever with a solid roster and head coach Rachid Meziane’s second year in the league. While the players get ready to dominate on the court, some are venturing into new business off the court.
Olivia Nelson-Ododa has launched her own wellness brand “Kayelise.” The breakout star for the Sun is looking to dive into the brand as she hopes to raise awareness for women's health, particularly reproductive health, and to honor her family.
With a core mission of advocating for ovarian cancer and cervical cancer awareness, the brand is also assisting with funding research for these diseases. The brand’s philosophy focuses on connection with yourself, embodiment, and intentional self-care, and have released products such as skincare, lingerie, and loungewear.
The name ‘Kayelise’ is an ode to her mother's best friend, Kaye, and her sister, Elise. Debuting in March of this year at Paris Fashion Week, the brand made a big splash in the fashion industry and basketball world alike. Despite being hand-crafted in Paris, the sets designed by Kayelise have been seen all over the world, a true testament to Nelson-Ododa’s drive and passion for the work.
Olivia Nelson-Ododa Is Making Her Mark Off The Court
The brand continues to fight for women’s reproductive health and the story behind it being truly inspiring. Her grandmother was diagnosed and passed away from cervical cancer before Nelson-Ododa was born, but hearing stories from her family inspired her to get involved in raising awareness for the disease.
Her team also supports her, as a few of them have been seen wearing the brand’s products for pregame tunnel outfits. Ahead of the brand’s new launch this season, Nelson-Ododa took to social media to express her gratitude not only for the brand, but what inspired it as well.
“The color teal represents cervical cancer awareness and acts as a vivid message to honor those battling gynecological diseases,” she wrote, “The Herenia Robe is a homage to my heritage and is the first product to connect consumers to what’s to come.”
Nelson-Ododa is working to build a lasting legacy both on and off the court. The former UConn star is a key piece to the Sun’s otherwise rocky roster this season and she has continually brought forth amazing abilities to help the team. Although her abilities are strong on the court, her passion is seen off of it as well.