Connecticut Sun Stars Represent Franchise at New York Fashion Week
If fashion is one’s passion, there is no better place to be than New York Fashion Week.
Held twice a year in New York City, the event attracts the top designers and models in the world, along with celebrities from every walk of life hoping to learn the next trend. This year two Connecticut Sun players attended — rookie forward Aneesah Morrow and veteran center Olivia Nelson-Ododa.
They recently spent some time talking about their experience with the Sun’s social media team.
Morrow, Nelson-Ododa at NY Fashion Week
Both talked about the experience, including each being styled by a famous designer and meeting celebrities from all walks of life, including Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.
“It’s all about being unique and authentic and everyone has their own style,” Morrow said.
Nelson-Ododa wrapped up her season by setting career highs in practically every statistical category. She averaged 8.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals, and a team-leading 1.2 blocks per game, while shooting a team-best 52.6% from the field. She played 21.4 minutes per game.
The former UConn star and former all-Big EAST selection started 21 of the 37 games she played, scored 10 or more points in 14 games, a career high and had eight or more rebounds in eight games. She also notched her 100th career block on June 29 against the Minnesota Lynx, 500th career point on June 17 versus the Indiana Fever and 500th career rebound on Aug. 19 against the Washington Mystics.
Morrow was one of Connecticut’s first-round picks in April at No. 7 overall. She averaged 7.7 points, a team-leading 6.9 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game. Among all WNBA rookies, she ranked second in rebounds per game, ninth in scoring, ninth in steals and sixth in blocks, installing herself as a member of the young core of players that the Sun will build around the next few years.
Morrow had 14 games with double-digit scoring and eight double-doubles. That included a career-high 20 points against the Seattle Storm on June 27 and a career-best 15 rebounds versus the New York Liberty on August 25. She led or co-led the Sun in boards on 20 occasions.
She was the second Sun rookie to finish a season with at least 300 points and 280 rebounds, joining her teammate and former Rookie of the Year Tina Charles, who posted 528 points and 398 rebounds in her debut season.