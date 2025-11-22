Connecticut Sun Star Tina Charles Practiced with UConn Ahead Of Michigan Game
Legendary Connecticut Sun player Tina Charles was seen helping out the UConn Huskies at one of their practices earlier this week. The former UConn star went back to her roots to give players some advice ahead of their top 10 matchup against Michigan later this month.
The Huskies were gearing up to protect their 45-1 record at Mohegan Sun Arena, and there’s no better way to get prepared than getting some advice from a future hall of famer. The match up was huge for the team as the last time the two teams met, Michigan broke UConn's 99-game home winning streak.
It’s that pressure that led the Huskies head coach, Geno Auriemma, to ask Charles to come to a practice,
“Tina Charles was at practice today, and she killed our shooting, our three-point shooting numbers. It goes to show you, she comes in, she’s really good. She’s working with our post players and doing a great job,” Auriemma told Uconn Huskies on SI, “Just watching her, she still has the feel for the game, the excitement for the game. And those guys have to guard her, and their eyes are like, ‘I’m guarding a Hall of Famer.’ You get a bucket against her, and it’s worth ten points instead of two.”
Charles was able to show Uconn’s players how to get it done. She stepped into the practice with ease, showcasing her abilities and offering mentorship to the players. Charles is a pillar to the program, as she was a part of the legendary team that played from 2006 to 2010, leading them to a 146-6 record and two undefeated seasons that included two national titles in 2009 and 2010.
Tina Charles Made Her Mark During Her Time At UConn
Not to mention, Charles was named a Final Four Most Outstanding Player and became the program’s all-time leading scorer by the time she graduated. She also broke Rebecca Lobo’s 15-year rebounding record of 1,268 and passed Kerry Bascom and Nykesha Sales on the scoring list.
After her career at Uconn, Charles went on to become only the second active player ever inducted into the Huskies of Honor. So it is obvious why the current Huskies would want to see Charles at a practice and get some advice from her.
In a post on social media, UConn Women’s Basketball wrote,
“Practice reps hit a little different when they're against a future Hall of Famer.”
Charles is currently in the offseason with the Connecticut Sun, and her time on the court will contribute to the future of that program as well.