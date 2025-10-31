Connecticut Sun Veteran Star Stranded In Jamaica
Veteran WNBA star Tina Charles is currently stranded in Jamaica as the island grapples with the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa. The former MVP and Olympic gold medalist had been visiting the Caribbean nation, a place she affectionately refers to as her “second home,” when the powerful storm restricted her from any additional movement.
Charles, whose deep family roots in Jamaica, her mother was born and raised there. Charles has been open about her ties and experiences in the islands and why it’s a special place in her heart. This was intended as a peaceful visit to reconnect with family and unwind in the off-season. Unfortunately, her trip has turned into an anxious wait as she monitors the rapidly changing situation.
Jamaica is Impacted by Hurricane Melissa
According to reports, Hurricane Melissa has brought widespread flooding, power outages, and damage to important infrastructure throughout the country. Charles, who’s currently staying in a family member's house, has remained in contact with loved ones and team representatives. Her flight was scheduled this evening, though she’s uncertain whether conditions will allow her to travel safely.
“I’m just praying for everyone’s safety,” Charles said in a brief message shared on her instagram. “Jamaica means so much to me and my family. Right now, all that matters is that everyone here gets through this storm safely.”
Airports across the island have been temporarily closed as crews work to assess damage and restore operations. The airport, Norman, weather permitting, Manley International, is where she is expected to depart from. However, it’s set to reopen later this week with the weather pending clearance and infrastructure checks.
Deep Connection to Charles’ Heritage
For Charles, the experience is a humble reminder of the island’s vulnerability to extreme weather. Over the years, she’s used her platform to give back to Jamaica through community initiatives and basketball outreach. In past interviews, she has described how her Jamaican heritage has shaped both her identity and her work ethic on and off the court.
“This place represents family, strength, and faith for me,” she said in a 2021 interview. “Every time I come here, I’m reminded of who I am and where I come from.”
Waiting for the Skies to Clear
Hurricane Melissa has displaced hundreds and left thousands without power, but local communities are already beginning cleanup and recovery efforts. Charles has attempted to help by joining neighbors in distributing food and supplies to those in need while she waits for her departure.
“Basketball can wait,” Charles continued. “Right now, my heart is with Jamaica."