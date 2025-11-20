Connecticut Sun Waits as WNBA Makes New CBA Proposal for Consideration
The upcoming few months for the WNBA are going to be extremely intriguing, as a new CBA has yet to be agreed upon by the WNBPA during negotiations. This is understandable, given the initial proposal was less than optimal, and there is plenty of time for them to try and draw this out a bit to try and force the WNBA into better terms.
But the Connecticut Sun, like the rest of the teams in the WNBA, need a resolution before it can start pursuing players.
After a season in which the league was rather successful from a viewership and growth standpoint, it is fair for the players to want to be compensated at a fair rate, and that would require a pretty significant jump compared to the current amounts provided.
In a positive development, the WNBA has sent in another proposal to be discussed, and the figures they have provided are actually a decent improvement over the previous offer. While it is still probably a little bit away from where the players want, it seems to be growing closer to fair for both sides, and that is ultimately the goal in this process.
What Are the Newest Numbers Provided by the WNBA in Their Proposal?
According to a new report from Doug Feinberg of AP News, there are improved numbers being mulled upon at the moment, as he stated the following in his report:
"The WNBA’s latest collective bargaining proposal would include revenue sharing with a maximum salary of more than $1.1 million available to more than one player per team growing each year, according to a person familiar with the negotiations on Tuesday night," per the report.
That would mean the Sun could play more than one player $1.1 million per year, if that deal were accepted. It would allow Connecticut to try and retain forward Tina Charles with a deal more commensurate to her value as a player.
Per the AP, the proposal also raised the league minimum to more than $220,000 and a salary average of more than $460,000. Those averages would begin with the start of the new deal and improve over time.
Consistent growth seems to be a fair way for both sides to try and figure out a resolution, as an immediate spike in cap would be difficult for franchises and the league to manage. However, as the league grows, providing a monetary growth level for each season would be beneficial, and would allow the league to continue to build off of continued success with more money being handed out as well.
With the deadline already having passed a few weeks ago for a CBA to be finalized, both sides are working on borrowed time now to try and resolve this issue as well, which may have provoked this positive offer. With a new deadline set for Nov. 30, there is minimal remaining time to get something complete without going over that as well.