Could Connecticut Sun Ownership be Option for Kim Kardashian?

The WNBA's growth could be a place for one of Hollywood's biggest celebrities to make a splash in sports.

The WNBA's growth and trajectory continue to exceed expectations. Now,  just when one thinks it couldn’t attract any more big names, business and pop culture icon Kim Kardashian casually hinted at possibly owning a WNBA team in the future, per Complex Sports.

Despite no concrete deal being announced, the ripple effects have been felt throughout the league, especially if her interests align with the Connecticut Sun.

Kardashian’s connection to the WNBA isn’t foreign. Her brand SKIMS became the league’s official “fits everyone” underwear partner. Ultimately, aligning her fashion business with women in sports, combining culture, fashion, and sports. Nonetheless, ownership is taking a major leap rather than just partners. 

"Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent," said Kardashian, the co-founder and creative director of the SKIMS brand.

Does the Connecticut Sun Make Sense?

Connecticut Sun forward Aneesah Morrow dribbles the ball against a defender
The Sun is among the more prominent franchises in the league, historically successful, and embedded in their region, with a strong foundation. If Kardashian were to consider an investment, the team checks many boxes: existing fan engagement, steady media presence, and a platform ready for brand amplification. 

An ownership bid also plays into the league’s broader momentum. Ultimately, increasing sponsorships, expanded media deals, and rising popular interest.

Ownership by an A-list figure like Kardashian would bring unprecedented visibility. The marketing, the crossover into fashion and celebrity culture, and the potential to amplify women’s basketball could help the Sun.

Challenges the Sun Will Face 

Connecticut Sun guard Leila Lacan (47) looks to shoot against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena.
Of course, the move is more aspirational than official. Kardashian hasn't publicly announced a purchase, and WNBA franchises’ valuations, diligence, league approval, and local market fit all factor heavily. 

Is it possible that she would want to relocate the Sun? She has stated that her preference would be a franchise on the west coast.

These questions will matter. Furthermore ownership demands go beyond capital. They require long-term commitment, basketball infrastructure, and community engagement.

The Newest Opportunity for Women’s Sports

Kim Kardashian is interviewed by MLS on Apple TV before a soccer match
If Kardashian buys, or seriously pursues, the Sun, it will signal a broader shift around the league. More importantly, women's sports as a whole. The landscape continues to shift and expand. It’s becoming an arena of sports, culture, business, and celebrity coverage. 

For the Sun, it seems a like an ideal opportuntity as they continue to rebuild and rebrand. The Kardashian cosign could be extremely beneficial, for all parties involved. The bottom line is the WNBA is trending upward. 

One of the most recognizable people in the world is choosing to step into the ownership game, the message is loud and clear — this league matters. 

