Despite Tough Season, Sun Head Coach Made Critical Steps Towards Rebuilding
Ahead of the 2025 season, the Connecticut Sun were not set up for success. Not only did the team lose its entire starting lineup, but a brand new head coach had to step in to deal with the aftermath of that loss. So, it was no surprise that the Sun struggled all season long, having one of the organization's worst records to date at 11 and 33.
Rookie head coach Rachid Meziane was basically a stranger to the WNBA, having come from basketball achievements in France, he was just as new to the league as the rookies who ultimately made up his roster.
Coming up just short of being the worst in the league, winning just one more game than the Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings, the team seemed doomed from the beginning.
With a whirlwind of a season, from constant roster changes due to trades and injuries, Meziane managed to achieve a minor feat; he had the team looking significantly better by the end of the season compared to the start.
Connecticut Sun To Rebuild Around Rookie Core
After building around a young core, rookies Leila Lacan, Saniya Rivers, Aneesah Morrow, and Aaliyah Edwards became the stars of the show. They pulled in massive numbers and broke records, but despite their success, neither them nor Meziane had the league experience to win a high number of games.
Hopefully, now that they all have found some footing on the court, next season can be a game changer for the program. During this season, Meziane proved he has a vision for the team and the goals he sets are achievable if not surpassable for the Sun next season.
He took a young and inexperienced roster and managed to improve their quality of game despite it being his first year in the league as well. Since the organization is facing other uncertainties, including a possible relocation, keeping Meziane on as the head coach was a top priority for the board.
The season didn’t start off well for the team, winning only three games in the first half of the year. With already 20 losses, there was nowhere to go but up for the second half of the season. The had a three-game winning streak, and won eight games faster than they won three in May and June.
One big reason for their improvement was the mid-year addition of Lacan. The all-star rookie is signed to stay with the team for the 2026 season, marking her as a foundational piece of the Sun’s rebuild. A rebuild that will take time, but now that they have the right pieces in motion, there is still hope for the future of the organization.