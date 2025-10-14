How Aneesah Morrow Solidified Star Status After Rookie Season With Sun
The 2025 WNBA season has officially come to an end, and while some teams had solid playoff runs, others did not - like the Connecticut Sun. This season proved to be a rebuilding year for the team, given their new head coach and a fresh roster, the team only won 11 games.
A huge centerpiece for their rebuild moving forward is the rookie breakout star Aneesah Morrow.
Standing at six feet one inch, the forward came to the team in the first round of the draft as the seventh pick. She proved herself to be a powerhouse player for the team. She was just one of many rookies who stacked the roster and brought the team and fans alike hope for the future of the program.
Morrow averaged 7.7 points per game, one of the highest scoring percentages on her team. She also grabbed 6.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists, showing she can dominate on either end of the court. She played in 41 games this season, started in 23, and ended the season ranked in the top of the league among her rookie peers.
Aneesah Morrow Marked Herself As One Of The Best Rookies in Game
Among all the rookies in the WNBA, she ranked second in rebounds per game, ninth in scoring, ninth in steals and sixth in blocks. She’s quickly become one player that her team can look to, which the Sun desperately needed.
With so many young players on the roster, the team struggled this season. Their young core can now be built up, leading to a much more solid and consistent gameplay.
Morrow is one player that the Sun will hopefully see on the roster far into the future. In just her first season on the court, she recorded 14 games with double-digit scoring and posted eight double-doubles.
She became the second rookie on the team to reach 300 points and 280 rebounds, joining her teammate Tina Charles who completed the feat in her debut season as well.
Despite Morrow’s abilities on both ends of the court, she was not able to lead her team to victory very often. Looking ahead, players will have to find harmony amongst each other and the new players that join the team in order to see more success on the court.
Morrow has already solidified herself in the WNBA history books. With such a young team, the Sun will hopefully see some strong seasons shortly in the future. With players like Morrow leading the charge, they are sure to see more wins in 2026 and beyond.