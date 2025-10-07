In a Season of Struggles, Peters Provided Quiet Consistency for the Sun
The Connecticut Sun are working hard to rebuild in the offseason after one of the worst seasons in recent memory. The team struggled all season, only pulling in 11 wins to 33 losses. While the team is being built around its young rookie core, some veterans offered some much needed balance and stability throughout the season, one of those veterans was Haley Peters.
In her first season with the Sun, Peters typically saw less than 20 minutes per game, averaging 11.5 minutes, but was still able to make an impact. She was a consistent scorer on offense, with an average of 2.1 points per game. While that may not seem like much, anything helped the team when it came to point totals, as they achieved their lowest score percentage per game in franchise history this season.
Peters was a significant contributor in rebounds, averaging 2.2 per game. At six feet three inches, she was a force to be reckoned with inside the paint, and she also helped on defense, bringing in 0.3 steals per game.
What Will Help Such A Tough Rebuild For The Sun
The Sun struggled all season with a wavering roster due to injuries and mid-season trades, but Peters stuck it out through it all. Despite low playing time, she was a member of the team that could always be counted on to help on either end of the court, and gave the rookies a solid team member to look to.
Although she is not their most notable player, the Sun are in desperate need of consistency heading into next season and Peters brings just that. She continuously scored in games she played, even if she didn’t see the court for a significant length of time. She contributed on offense in four out of the last five games, which is more than can be said for other members of the team.
Looking into the future of the team, Peters might not be crucial to the rebuild, but it would be good for the team to keep their roster consistent before making any drastic changes. Keeping Peters would not only mark another veteran for the team, but also show that the organization is a place worth staying at.
While Connecticut battles factors outside of their control like a potential sale of the team and future draft selections, the veterans on the team represent a hope for the future of the franchise. Even though the team’s rookies are stealing the show, without a leader to guide them, it could be harder to shape the team back into what it once was.
Players like Peters are vital to a team and an organization. As it goes to show that while some are big scorers or defensive powerhouses, others can be the solid and consistent force that a team needs in order to thrive. Hopefully, another season with the Sun will prove to be just what Peters needs to shine on and off the court.