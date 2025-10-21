Is The WNBA Leaving Connecticut Behind If The Sun Relocate?
The Connecticut Sun is facing a tumultuous future. With uncertainty surrounding the roster, and the future location of the team it can be hard to find the right footing a team needs to be successful. As the WNBA grows in popularity, these rocky times for the team prove to be a hard time for more than just the players and fans- but for the whole state of Connecticut.
A potential sale would not only move the Sun from the state, but it would eliminate a WNBA team in New England altogether. In 2002, when the WNBA was struggling to gain traction among fans, they were desperate for places to put teams. But, as the failing Orlando Miracle were facing disbandment, the Mohegan Tribal Nation in Connecticut stepped in with a plan.
The Tribe purchased the team and placed them in their casino, The Mohegan Sun, which already had a 9,000-seat arena for the team to play in. Ultimately, this led to a surge in WNBA fans coming to Connecticut, boosting the economy and fostering a sense of community.
Over the next 20 years, the team and arena began to see success. The Sun delivered stability to an unstable league and began to consistently draw crowds out into the woods of Uncasville, Connecticut. By 2022, the team would record some of the highest attendance records in the league.
Team Struggles Could Lead To A Potential Sale
Now, just three years later, the team is seeing some struggles on the court, which has led to conversations about selling the program to a new state. But after two decades in Connecticut, could this be considered leaving New England behind after the region helped bolster WNBA numbers in the years they struggled?
Now that the sport is being flooded with cash, the league is doing everything it can to move the program out of Connecticut and into a new state, allowing that place to reap the benefits of what Connecticut Fans built surrounding the team.
The team was initially bought for $10 million, and now is seeing bids upwards of $325 million. Connecticut state leaders are even working to submit a bid of their own using state pension funds, a choice that remains controversial among residents.
While nothing is set in stone, the WNBA has to approve the final sale. But anyway, this cookie crumbles shows the Mohegan Tribe would lose money on their investment, and fans would be left with no teams to cheer for in their region.
Despite all this uncertainty, the Sun are scheduled to play in Connecticut through the 2026 season.