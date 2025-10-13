New City Named Potential Relocation Spot for Connecticut Sun
It’s no secret the Connecticut Sun are surrounded by uncertainty.
Most notably is a rumored relocation for the team. While it’s unknown as to where the team could be headed if any new place at all, these relocation talks continue to be a hot-button topic for state officials, WNBA representatives and fans.
A new report from Yahoo! Sports shows the Sun have a new possible suitor when it comes to where they could end up: Houston, Texas. That city is now the leading destination for a relocation, which is something WNBA Commissioner Katy Englebert has suggested in the past.
Connecticut state officials are openly against the Sun moving out of their current home. They have even worked to use state pension funds in order to buy a minor stake in the team. The Sun are currently owned by the Mohegan Tribal Nation. They have owned the team since the early 2000s, but according to the report, they could look to cash out while the WNBA is growing in popularity and the franchise's value is at an all-time high.
Will a Move to Houston Actually Happen for the Sun?
While Connecticut fans would be disappointed if their lone professional sports team departed, this is a business after all. One thing that could cause the Sun to stay put is the cost of a relocation fee, which is reportedly upwards of $100 million.
Still, that hasn't stopped others from being interested in relocating this franchise out of Connecticut. There been several bids for the Sun so far this year, including groups out of Milwaukee and Boston. Although those appeared to be promising, nothing came to fruition.
Relocating to Houston isn’t set in stone, but it’s something that could happen based on how much the WNBA would love to a have a team in that city. Connecticut state leaders are continuing to fight to keep the team, but ultimately, it depends on what the Mohegan Tribe decides to do.
The good news for Sun fans is that no matter if there is a sale or not, it doesn't seem like that will impact the 2026 season since the plan is for the team to finish the upcoming campaign at the Mohegan Sun Arena.
But as state and league officials continue to figure out if Connecticut is the long-term home for this franchise, a new city has been brought up as a potential destination that could complicate things.