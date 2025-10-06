Olivia Nelson-Ododa Emerged as Key Leader in Connecticut Sun's Rebuilding Season
The Connecticut Sun faced a tough season in 2025, barely held together by a few veteran players and mostly led by rookies.
With a complete overhaul of the roster ahead of the year, the Sun were left with some uncertainties when it came to who was going to be their standout performers. One unexpected powerhouse for the team was Olivia Nelson-Ododa.
With now four years of WNBA experience under her belt, this was Nelson-Ododa’s third season with the Sun. As one of the only veterans on the team, she brought some much-needed leadership, balance and consistency to the court.
Connecticut consistently lacked strong offensive players throughout the season, making that just one of the hardships they had to face, but Nelson-Ododa’s abilities really did help in most cases. She averaged 8.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, and in games where she turned it up on the offensive side, the Sun typically saw a win.
This year highlighted her multifaceted abilities as a center, as she combined a steady offensive game with a defensive presence where she averaged over a block per game. While her numbers don't pop on paper, that doesn't tell the whole story.
At 6-foot-5, Nelson-Ododa is great at seeing the full court and stepping up where her team needs her on either end of the court. She neared a double-double multiple times this season against the New York Liberty and the Washington Mystics.
Olivia Nelson-Ododa May Be the Key to a Successful 2026 Season for the Sun
Prior to joining the Sun in 2023, Nelson-Ododa was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks. In her rookie season, she averaged four points per game, which she’s now doubled. She is a player who has consistently gotten better over time. Now that she has been with Connecticut for a few seasons, fans can hope to see her grow even more.
While it’s still unconfirmed, Nelson-Ododa is likely to return to the Sun for the 2026 season. After a successful season with the team, she is needed on the roster for them to foster a better sense of leadership and to build around the rookie core that joined the team during 2025.
The team is currently focused on retaining Nelson-Ododa as she is the longest-tenured player and she has the ability to lead them to great heights if she continues to become a better player both on and off the court.