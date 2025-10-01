Rachid Meziane Faces Real Pressure To Get Connecticut Sun Back on Track
The Connecticut Sun has undergone a number of changes in the last few years.
2024 felt like a complete overhaul of the program. The team lost their head coach, Stephanie White, who was only with the team for one season. Prior to that, Curt Miller, had coached the team for six years. They also lost their entire starting lineup, which led to an entirely new roster to join the team and new head coach Rachid Meziane.
He was not a typical choice to coach a WNBA team. With no experience in the league, he brought a fresh outlook. But if their record from this season showed anything, it's that he struggled to make the adjustment from international play.
Prior to moving to the states, he led Belgium to their best finish ever in Olympic women's basketball as they finished fourth at the Paris games. As the league's first European-born head coach, he is a native of Clermont-Ferrand, France. Despite not being from the United States, where the WNBA continues to grow in popularity, he does bring a wealth of basketball knowledge to Connecticut.
However, team went 11-33 this year and didn't make the playoffs for the first time in nine seasons. With the combination of a rookie-heavy roster and a brand new coach, the team struggled to find harmony throughout the campaign.
But with his basketball knowledge and abilities, fans can hope that Meziane will find some better footing moving into the next season. The team is in desperate need of strong leadership, and that can start at the top once he has a better understanding of the league and the players he is coaching.
What Led To The Sun's Constant Struggles This Season?
Midseason trades and injuries plagued this team all year, so it was difficult for Meziane to find a balance among the players. That's a problem fans should hope to see get figured out before the start of the 2026 season.
Meziane has big shoes to fill heading into next year. After such a rough season, players and fans alike are hoping to see more wins. Former head coaches of this franchise were able to lead the team to great heights, as Miller took them to a WNBA championship in 2019 and won multiple coach of the year awards, while White took the team to the playoffs for two seasons in a row before Meziane took over.
So as they search for the right balance between players and coaches, hopefully the Sun can get back into the playoffs next year with a winning record behind them.