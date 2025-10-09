Relocation To Boston Now Seems Unlikely For Connecticut Sun
The Connecticut Sun have faced uncertainty both on and off the court for a while now. From a roster overhaul ahead of the 2025 season to bringing on a brand new head coach at the same time, the team is continuously working to rebuild. One huge hurdle the organization is trying to overcome is a possible sale and relocation of the team.
Now, things are looking a little brighter for Connecticut fans as team ownership announced it is unlikely the team will see a move to Boston anytime soon. The WNBA holds the power to approve a team’s relocation, and a source with the Boston Globe stated that the WNBA indicated “2033 as the soonest Boston could gain an expansion team.”
The league isn’t against shortening that time period, but Connecticut state leaders and fans alike have voiced their opposition to the team moving to another state.
It was previously thought that the team could see a sale as early as the end of the 2026 season, but as of right now, there is an agreement that they will continue to play at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut at least until the end of next season.
Instability Is Plaguing The Sun As They Move Forward Into 2026 Season
With so many uncertainties plaguing the team, it can be hard to continue to rebuild around what could be a totally different roster in just a year. A move could impact salary-cap structure and revenue sharing for the next CBA. Not to mention the expansion fees that the city of Boston would have to take on.
The move is not currently supported by the Massachusetts government, but Connecticut state leaders have vocally opposed the sale and even have gone as far as to make their own bid to keep the team in the state. As the WNBA continues to grow in popularity, the team’s value could also go up, making a move seem even more unlikely especially with so many in the state being against it.
With a potential sale moving further and further away, the team can focus on getting better. With only 11 wins in the 2025 season, players and coaches will have to almost completely rework their offense and find a way to create some harmony both on and off the court.
With such a large support from the state of Connecticut, hopefully players will be inspired by the fans that back them and bring in a better record next season.