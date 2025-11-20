Report Indicates WNBA Season May Already Be Impacted Due to Ongoing CBA Negotiations
The WNBA has put itself in a difficult position this offseason, as CBA negotiations continue to go on past the initial deadline, and have now moved the deadline up to November 30. With the draft lottery, draft, and season all upcoming in the near future, an agreement needs to be put into place in the next few weeks to try to put things back on track.
Unfortunately, recent reports indicate the schedule may already be getting impacted by these negotiations continuing beyond the initial deadline, and things could become difficult down the stretch when it comes to getting things done on time.
Finding a mutual agreement is always difficult in these types of negotiations, but ultimately, for the betterment of the league, they need to be finalized, and done so on time if possible. With a new proposal in place, it could end up happening, but ultimately, it will come down to whether or not the WNBPA believes it to be fair compensation or not.
What is the Latest Update on How CBA Negotiations Are Impacting 2026?
In a recent ESPN article from Alexa Philippou and multiple other contributors, they went through the most recent CBA offer presented by the WNBA, the timeline of the whole process, and where things stand at this point in time. In this piece was an intriguing quote from one of their sources, with the article stating the following:
"'The basketball calendar is already at the point where it's going to be impacted. They're already there,' a source told ESPN. 'And when it comes to things like renewals and partnership opportunities, sitting here with an uncertain labor negotiation, it's already having an impact on the basketball calendar and the business.'"
This is horrendous news for the WNBA, a league that desperately needs to be able to build off the branding and viewership they generated this past season with an even more improved campaign in 2026. Unfortunately, they really only did it to themselves, as a fair offer would have been accepted initially, more than likely, but things just have not panned out that way so far.
With a new offer being made, maybe things can be settled before the month is out, and both sides can at least put themselves in a position to try and repair the schedule. For now, though, it remains unsigned, and both sides continue to negotiate towards a fair and equitable deal.