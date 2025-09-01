Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream Blow Out Connecticut Sun in Fourth Quarter
The Connecticut Sun started September with a sputtering fourth quarter against the Atlanta Dream, which led to a 93-76 loss at Mohegan Sun Arena on Monday.
The Sun (10-30) had been rolling of late. But Monday’s loss represented their second loss in a row, both against playoff-bound teams. Since Aug. 13, when Connecticut ended a five-game losing streak, the Sun are 5-4 in their last nine games. It remains their best stretch of the season as they prepare for Wednesday’s game with Chicago in the Windy City.
The Dream (26-14) have won four of their last five games since beating Minnesota on Aug. 21 Atlanta has four games remaining and is preparing for back-to-back home games with the Los Angeles Spark later this week. The Sun and the Dream will play each other in the final two games of the regular season next week.
How Dream Beat Sun
It was the fourth quarter that did in the Sun. Connecticut had a 48-42 lead going into halftime. While Atlanta overtook Connecticut, 67-66, going into the fourth quarter, the game could have gone either way.
But the Dream took care of that in the final quarter. The Sun’s Saniya Rivers briefly gave them the lead with a layup 19 seconds into the fourth quarter. From there, the Dream scored the next six points to take a 73-68 lead with 8:10 left. Connecticut’s Tina Charles interrupted the run with a short jump shot and for the next few minutes, she and her teammates were able to keep the game close. With 5:07 left, two Rivers free throws cut the Dream’s lead to 76-74.
But then Atlanta went on a run to put the game away. Naz Hillmon’s driving layup with 4:43 remaining pushed the Dream’s lead to four points, 78-74. From there, Atlanta outscored Connecticut 15-2 down the stretch to put the contest away. Connecticut’s only basked in those final five minutes came from Aaliyah Edwards, who made a layup with 45 seconds remaining.
Charles played 36 minutes for the Sun, and she finished with 22 points and eight rebounds. Guard Leila Lacan scored 17 points and dished out four assists, while guard Marina Mabrey added 12 points and three assists. Rivers came off the bench to score 10 points. The Sun stuck with Lindsay Allen in the starting lineup for Bria Hartley, who is out for the season with a meniscus tear.
Five players hit double figures for the dream, led by 23 points from Rhyne Howard. Brionna Jones had a double-double, with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Hillmon and Allisha Gray each had 17 points. Jordin Canada came off the bench to score 15 points.
Remaining Sun Schedule
Wednesday, Sept. 3: at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Saturday, Sept. 6: vs. Phoenix, 1 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Monday, Sept. 8: at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Wednesday, Sept. 10: vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston