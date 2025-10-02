Rookie Saniya Rivers' Historic Year Rewriting Connecticut Sun History Books
The Connecticut Sun hit the jackpot when they drafted Saniya Rivers in the eighth round of the 2025 WNBA draft. Despite the team's struggles this season, the rookie was a beacon of hope for the future of the program.
She wrapped up her first season in the league with a standout performance for Connecticut and quickly carved her name in the record books. She averaged 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, marking her as one of the most well-rounded rookies in her class and putting her amongst some legendary company in WNBA history.
Not only was she a powerhouse on offense, but she turned out to be one of the best defensive players in the entire league this season. She joins just six other players league-wide to reach the 100-stock mark (combined steals and blocks), and she was the only rookie to do so.
Rivers Led Struggling Connecticut Sun With Record Level Stats
At the end of the regular season, she ranked sixth in scoring, ninth in rebounding, fourth in assists, third in steals amongst all rookies and led her class in blocks per game.
She continued to be a notable player as she recorded a career-high five blocks against the Indiana Fever and joined Elizabeth Williams and teammate Tina Charles as the only rookies to record five or more blocks in a regular season game.
Rivers completed her rookie year with at least 370 points, 115 rebounds, 110 assists and 60 steals. The only other time this statistical feat has been accomplished was in 2002 by Tamika Catchings, making Rivers a player for the history books after just one season.
Rivers is considered to be a key role in the Connecticut Sun’s rebuild and plans to return to the roster for the 2026 season.
Hopefully, some solid work in the offseason will prove to be just what the Sun needed. After a rough season, the team's young core can hopefully bring some more wins and a playoff run.
If Rivers' continues on this trajectory, she could become one of the most unrivaled players in the league. Once she gets some more WNBA seasons under her belt, she could lead the Sun to a much needed renaissance.
The Sun went 11 and 33 this season, a record low number of wins for the team. Despite having powerhouses like River’s on the roster, the team will need to find some harmony in the offseason in order to bounce back from such a tumultuous season.