Sun Aim for Win No. 10 of Season in Matchup With Wings
The Connecticut Sun had their tenth win on the season within their grasp against the New York Liberty in their previous game, but fell just short to last year's WNBA champions. They lost the game by two measly points and are 9-28 on the year.
Now, they are looking to take on the Dallas Wings and Paige Bueckers to cross the double-digit mark.
As the first team eliminated from this year's playoffs they are hoping to develop players and show that they can compete around the league. They might not be in the postseason, but they don't need to finish as the worst team in the WNBA.
The ballclub isn't the last team looking for their tenth win as both the Wings and Chicago Sky are as well. So, whoever wins the showdown tomorrow in Dallas will have the edge over the other.
Sun vs. Wings 2025 Comparison
Connecticut has shared production all over the place, but just not necessarily scoring. Their offense is only averaging a mere 76 points per game (ppg) which is dead-last in the WNBA. The Wings on the other hand are putting up 81.5 in huge part to rookie sensation, Bueckers.
There are a pair of Sun players who are averaging double-digit scoring numbers- center Tina Charles (16.2 ppg) and guard Marina Mabrey (14.5). The other bench will have five players who all score in double figures led by Bueckers with 19.0.
Leila Lacan is coming off of a huge 22-point showcase against the Liberty as the third leading scorer on the squad. If she can continue to contribute like that, this could be a different Sun team.
Surprisingly it isn't Charles who leads the rebounding stat line, but her counterpart, forward, Annesah Morrow. Both of which pull down more boards than the Wings leading rebounder which means the Sun will definitely have the upper hand in the paint.
At the end of the day it is going to come down to controlling the face of Dallas- Paige Bueckers. She not only leads their team in points, but assists and steals. Shutting her down is easier said than done, but she is the heart of the Wings.
Connecticut has turned a corner recently. They have won four of their last six and are in by far their best stretch of the season as they look for their tenth victory on the year before they travel to Minnesota to take on the Lynx who are by far the best team in the league this year.