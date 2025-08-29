Sun Cross 10-Win Mark Behind 22 Points From Rookie Leïla Lacan
The Connecticut Sun have achieved their win No. 10 of the season against the Dallas Wings, where they finally reached the 100-point mark Wednesday night. The Sun may have had a slow start to the season, but they may be turning it around.
The win marks a new season-high in points scored, and Leila Lacan tied her career high, which led the team with 22 points. The game was a great performance for an on-the-road game in Texas. Multiple players finished with double-digits for the Suns.
Wings star rookie Paige Bueckers had to sit out of the game and was also officially listed as questionable on the Dallas Wings' injury report.
Lacan is building up to an outstanding rookie season as she has now led the team in scoring for two games in a row. She has gone for four or more steals in five games, and has 50 steals so far this year. She now ties Caitlin Clark, Tamika Catchings, and Andrew Stinson as the only other rookies in WNBA history to have at least 22 points, six assists, and four steals in a regular season game.
Behind Lacan with 18 points was Marina Mabrey, she had four rebounds, two assists, and a steal in the 30 minutes she saw the court. Tina Charles also clinched 18 spots, five rebounds, three assists and a block. Charlies played 27 minutes as she continues to be one of the most important veterans to the Sun. .
Also pulling in double-digit points were rookie guard Saniya Rivers and rookie forward Aneesah Morrow. Both women scored 11 points. Rivers managed one rebound and an assist, but was the team's best at 50% from beyond the arc. Marrow clinched her sixth double-double of the season with 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
The team started the game out slow, trailing the Wings 16 to 8 by the first media timeout. Dallas came out strong, shooting 59% from the field with Connecticut at just 33%. At the end of the first quarter, the Suns trailed by just one point.
Dallas came into the second quarter strong, taking an 11-point lead in just a few minutes. With just minutes left to go in the half, the Suns responded by taking an 11 to 2 run, bringing the score to 35 to 37. The Suns led 54 to 49 heading into the locker room for halftime.
The Suns outscored the Wings 33 to 19 in the second quarter, marking this as their most points scored in a quarter so far this season. Connecticut took the second half by storm, outscoring Dallas 15-10 to further their lead in the third quarter.
By the fourth, the teams were neck and neck once again, with barely two minutes to go in the game, the Suns only led 91 to 89. As the clock ticked down, the Suns held the Wings at bay, pulling out a 101 to 95 win.
The Connecticut Sun return home to host the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday, August 30. They are currently ranked No. 12 in the WNBA with a record of 10-28.