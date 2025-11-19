Sun Forward Haley Peters Exhibiting Impressive Showings Overseas This Winter
The Connecticut Sun are in for a long offseason, as they have quite a bit of work to do to build around their young core of talent, and also add to it with their two picks in the first round of the draft. Last season was a brutal one, in which most of the year was spent developing the team's younger players and focusing on the future more than anything.
Veteran depth players like Haley Peters were predominantly used as bench pieces with minimal playing time, as Peters only ended up getting 11.5 minutes per game across 33 appearances. In that span, she averaged 2.1 points per game, 2.2 rebounds per game and 0.8 assists per game.
Now, she has headed overseas to Australia to play for the Southside Melbourne Flyers during the winter, and in that period of time, she has been quite impressive against the opposing teams. With lots of time left in the offseason and plenty of moves left to be made once the new CBA is figured out, Peters could find herself back with the Sun in 2026, as she remains a restricted free agent this winter.
How Has Peters Performed in Her Last Few Games for the Southside Melbourne Flyers?
Over the course of the last few weeks, Peters has played in five games for the Southside Melbourne Flyers as she continues to get work in during the winter. In those games, she has averaged 10.0 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.2 SPG and 0.4 BPG. This all comes with significant amounts of playing time, averaging 29.2 minutes per matchup, which showcases how impactful she has been for this roster.
There will be six more games upcoming for Peters as well, so she has plenty of time to continue to expose her skillset and prove her contract is worth picking up for Connecticut heading into next season. Ultimately, that will all rely upon how quickly the CBA negotiations are resolved, as things could be slowed down by the fact that there is no agreement in place for the time being.
Overall, it is going to be a bit of a weird winter for the WNBA all around, but it is good to see players still getting reps around the world currently. Having everyone ready for spring basketball will also be good, as Unrivaled and many other leagues will be kicking off in the near future, with players excited for the opportunity to play there as well.