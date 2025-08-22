Sun Legend Tina Charles Adds Another Historic Mark to Her WNBA Resume
The Connecticut Sun have had a difficult 2025 season to say the least, but the positive is that the team has had many practical developments throughout the year. Between rookies developing and adapting to the WNBA level well, and the team defense coming together later in the campaign, the franchise has begun to have an identity.
One of the most influential components to the team having an identity has been veteran center Tina Charles, who, after 11 seasons away, returned to the Sun this offseason to try and put together an exceptional 14th year playing in the WNBA. Coming back also provided Charles with the opportunity to surpass some team and league-wide records.
In start No. 37 of the 2025 season for Charles, she broke into the top 10 of the WNBA's all-time games played list. With 163 of her career games coming with Connecticut, or approximately 35% of all of her appearances, she has had the opportunity to put herself near the top of many different categories for the Sun as well.
Now, she has the opportunity to continue to climb the ladder of all-time games played, with a few more notable names only a few more games ahead.
Who Did Tina Charles Surpass to Land on the WNBA's Top 10 All-Time Games Played List?
When it comes to the all-time games played list, the player who was in position No. 10 prior to Charles landing her 464th start was WNBA All-Star and two-time champion Tangela Smith. Mostly known for her stint with the Phoenix Mercury, Smith put together an extremely impressive career and ultimately retired after a 2012 season with the San Antonio Stars.
Charles now surpasses her on the list, with the next name up ahead of her being Swin Cash, only 15 games away. Both Lindsay Whalen and Katie Smith are also within reach to a similar degree, at 480 and 482 games played, respectively. With nine games left in the schedule for Connecticut, Charles would wind up with 473 to her name, within striking distance of multiple ahead of her, if she returns for the 2026 season.
While no official decision has been made on her choosing to retire or continue playing, it is safe to say that she has had an exceptional career so far, and with performances like she had on August 21 against the Washington Mystics, she clearly still has what it takes to compete at the WNBA level. Hopefully, if she does choose to return, she will remain with the Sun and continue to develop a legacy with the team.