Three Connecticut Sun Players Join Unrivaled Rosters for 2026 Season
It may be the offseason but players from the Connecticut Sun aren’t slowing down any time soon. Three members of the team's 2025 roster are set to play in the upcoming Unrivaled season. Unrivaled is a 3-on-3 league made to put players together that aren’t on the same team to build collaboration throughout the WNBA.
The league is made up of eight teams; the Breeze, Hive, Lunar Owls, Mist, Rose, Laces, Phantom, and Vinyl. Each team holds six players from different WNBA teams. Going into its second season, Unrivaled was a huge hit at the beginning of 2025.
The first season kicked off January 17th and ran through March where Rose won the first championship for the league. What began as an idea, by 2023 founders Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart brought the league to life as Stewart became the first signed player.
Fast forward to this season, the roster for all eight teams have been announced, and three players from the Sun have been signed for the 2026 Unrivaled season. Rookie breakout star for the Sun, Saniya Rivers will be playing for the Hive, alongside Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever), Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics), Ezi Macbecor (Seattle Storm), Natisha Hiedeman (Minnesota Lynx), and Mo Billings (Golden State Valkyries).
Her teammates, Marina Mabrey and Aaliyah Edwards will join forces on the Lunar Owls. The pair will play with Skylar Diggins (Seattle Storm), Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx), Rachel Banham (Chicago Sky), and Rebecca Allen (Chicago Sky).
Connecticut Sun Players Are Ready To Take Unrivaled By Storm
With nine weeks of total play, these athletes will see the court up until they start preparing for the regular season for the WNBA. This league was created as a way to bypass complications from the WNBA's prioritization rule for players who choose to play overseas in the WNBA offseason.
The game play style is a one-on-one single-elimination tournament and consists of three seven-minute periods followed by a "winning score" fourth period. In these Unrivaled style games, 11 points are added to the leading team's score at the end of the third period.
The game then continues with no game clock but with an active shot clock (which is shortened to 18 seconds), and the first team to reach or exceed the "winning score" wins.
The first Unrivaled game this season will tip off in January. All the league's games are streamed live on TNT and HBO. As of now, the reigning champions, The Rose, are the team to beat, but as the roster changes each season, the title is up for grabs.