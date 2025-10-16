Were Injuries The Only Cause For Connecticut Sun's Season Woes?
It’s no secret that the Connecticut Sun had a tough 2025 season. With only 11 wins, it seemed like every time they would get their footing underneath them, a new problem would arise, sending them right back to where they started.
This season's woes came down to a few things; a new head coach with no WNBA experience, a brand new roster (including a new starting lineup), a core made of rookies, and mid-season injuries. Combining all these aspects makes 11 wins seem like a feat, but as they move forward into next season, the team will have to find some harmony.
Although the rookies they picked up prior to and during the season are future WNBA stars, they still had to adjust the court. With factors like injuries and illnesses, it made it hard for rookies like Aneesah Morrow and Saniya Rivers to consistently contribute as they missed games on and off throughout the season.
Star player and team leader, Tina Charles also saw the bench during a few games this season due to injury, which left a gap in the team that couldn’t be filled until she returned.
Despite the rookies having show-stopping performances on occasion and even breaking records, it wasn’t enough to overpower what their opponents were bringing to the court offensively.
Team morale dropped even lower when Bria Hartley suffered a season-ending meniscus tear in her right knee during a practice. With the amount of ups and downs the team faced off the court, it makes sense as to why they struggled to maintain any dominance in games.
A New Head Coach Led To Leadership Struggles Among Players
While injuries did plague the Sun’s roster, a new head coach also led to struggles for the team. New head coach Rachid Meziane had never seen a WNBA court, so much like his rookie players, he had to completely adjust to a new style of playing.
A major factor in the team's struggles was not having solid leadership. Although the team has a few iconic veterans, they have not been with the program long enough to have established a status among the younger players who also just joined the roster.
Combine that with a coach who is also working to solidify his team, it made for a bumpy season for players on and off the court as they tried to establish a solid core.
The good news about the Sun having such a rough season is that they can only go up from here. The team’s roster is stacked, and if players manage to stay healthy in the off-season and continue to do so into the season, hopefully their new talent can shine through and translate into some wins for the program.