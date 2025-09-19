What Connecticut Stands To Lose Economically If Sun Franchise Relocates
The Connecticut Sun is facing uncertainty for many reasons at the moment. From suffering a forgettable season and not making the playoffs for the first time in nine years to a potential sale that could move the team altogether.
The organization and the state alike are fighting to keep the Sun at home in Connecticut. As the WNBA grows, fans are hoping to see a better future for their team, right in Connecticut.
If the Sun were to be removed from the state, it would take away the only current pro-sports team in Connecticut. Although there are several minor league teams scattered around, there hasn’t been a pro men's team there since the Hartford Whalers of the NHL relocated to Raleigh, North Carolina in 1997.
Not only would a sale of the team impact fans and the future of the team, but it could also impact the state at an economic level.
Fans could feel a major shift in state pride without the team. As many travel back to their home state to cheer on the only professional team.
Losing the Sun could mean losing tourist dollars for the state. According to the Hartford Journal, the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville brought in 3.1 million visits from tourists outside of Connecticut and another 2.4 million from Connecticut residents.
Businesses Could Feel Effects Of Sun Sale
Surrounding businesses would also be negatively impacted by a move, as the casino nearby sees higher non-gaming revenues from arena attendees visiting the resort's restaurants, shops, and casino floor.
As popularity grows surrounding the WNBA, losing a team could bring a big blow to the economy at a local and state level.
The state is currently opposed to the sale of the team. In 2024, all 12 teams in the league doubled attendance to games, and current bids on the team are being seen at over $300 million, marking it as a huge investment for the state.
Without a WNBA team nearby, a move could potentially eliminate the state of Connecticut as a basketball destination in New England.
State officials are fighting against the sale, and are actively working to retain the franchise. The dedicated fanbase hopes to see the team remain at home in Connecticut.
If the team is sold, the future of the franchise will rely heavily on whether the new owners want to keep them in the state. For state officials and Suns fans- they hope to find the team playing at the Mohegan Sun Arena far into the future.