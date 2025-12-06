What Gets Connecticut Sun Players Turned Up Before Tip-Off?

Connecticut Sun On SI

John Armwood III

Aug 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (3) celebrates with guard Saniya Rivers (22) and guard Bria Hartley (14) teams win against the Chicago Sky in a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena. Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (3) celebrates with guard Saniya Rivers (22) and guard Bria Hartley (14) teams win against the Chicago Sky in a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena.

Before warmups, pregame huddles, the lights go up, there’s always music. This season, the Connecticut Sun didn’t just show up with elite defense and progressive chemistry. They showed up with playlists, and as their year-end music recap dropped.

This revealed a team driven by rhythm, bass, and vibes that matched their physical, emotional, and competitive energy.

“Time to see what the Connecticut Sun were listening to this year,” the team teased. What followed was a behind-the-scenes soundtrack to a season built on toughness, grit, and confidence.

Signature Sounds for Signature Players

Naturally, every team has a style. Some are country, pop, hip-hop, and more. Yet, the Sun are much more versatile, unafraid, and competitive which their playlists ultimately represent.

Their most-played artist of the year were a mix of:

1. SZA

SZA accepts the award for best R&B Song during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

2. Drake

Canadian rapper Drake poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards
Brad Penner-Imagn Images

3. Future

Chaney Jones, left, American rappers Kanye West, center, and Future.
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

4. Kendrick Lamar

Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

5. Rod Wave

Rod Wave performs at a sold-out Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2023.
Piet Levy / USA TODAY NETWORK

The themes were clear: energy, swag, and music that hits even harder on game day. It appears these songs are relatable, but they also motivate these players in a way to get peak performance.

“These songs get us locked in,” Anneesah Morrow stated. “You need something that makes you feel untouchable.”

Pre-Game Rituals

Inside the locker room, speakers were never silent. Often times, most teams play something relaxing and calming prior to the game. However, as the game approaches the intensity of music begins to shift as well. 

Naturally, from something calm the music shifts to more bass and liable to move their body to. The Sun energy matches their music choices and identity. The music says a lot about the who this team truly is, in fact, it can help the chemistry grow even greater as well. 

This team is about effort, consistency, and collective belief. They believe in all purposeful tracks.

Many believe SZA represents balance, while Future represents intensity, Kendrick Lamar for focus,  Drake for swagger, and Rod Wave for edge.

Trends and Tradition Remain in Connecticut 

When the recap dropped, it wasn’t just a list. It was a season scrapbook in audio form of each individual player. Tons of fans and supporters saw the stats, but the music tells the story behind them and who they were. The music is important because it helps define these players and helps supporters relate to them, it makes them human. 

It displays how these women prepare, what they lean on as inspiration when their game isn’t translating well. Despite the tough season, one thing the Sun wasn’t short of were the vibes. 

New Season, New Vibes

The music won’t stop. Next year’s playlist is already in the making. Their soundtrack is a part of their identity as a team, so put the headphones and have the volume up. 

This team doesn’t just play basketball, they soundtrack it. 

John Armwood III
JOHN ARMWOOD III

John Armwood III is a multimedia storyteller, sports host, and creative voice dedicated to amplifying sports culture. Known for my work with Sh3GotGame, Sports Illustrated, and Newsweek. He attempts to bring energy, insight, and authenticity to every interview—bridging players, fans, and communities.

