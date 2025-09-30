What’s the Next Chapter in Connecticut for Marina Mabrey?
In 2024, Connecticut Sun veteran superstar Marina Mabrey was acquired mid-season, the move was praised and seen as an immediate injection of offense, and toughness. Yet, it appears the landscape has shifted.
The Sun have since turned over nearly their entire starting lineup and replaced their head coach. While 2026 season is pending, Mabrey appears to be at a crossroads: remain in Connecticut and assume the veteran leadership role, or seek an opportunity to compete for a championship.
All rest assured, in her recent comments, she affirms that she affirms that she will be returning. In a video discussing her future, Mabrey emphasizes her thoughts and gives the Sun fans a glimpse of hope for the following season.
“So yeah, I’ll be back next season.”
Embracing the Leadership Role
With the departure of the franchise pillars like Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner, the Sun are actively rebuilding around Mabrey and the young core they drafted last season. Sun’s President Jennifer Rizzotti publicly framed Mabrey as the core foundation piece moving forward:
“I just try to go off like what I wish I knew when I was younger and try to teach that and just be that guiding [presence], also somebody that holds them accountable and holds them to a standard that I know that they can reach,” she explained. “Just so that they can reach their fullest potential in this league. So hopefully I'm a resource and I'm somebody that's always going to be there for them but also someone that's going to push them and hope to help them have us win.”
The question remains surrounding Mabrey, can she elevate to that next level to help the team develop these players at a faster rate?
Bounce Back Year for Mabrey
Throughout her career, Mabrey has always been praised for ability to shoot, space the floor, and create in isolation situations. Due to her inefficiency and shifting roles have drawn concern and criticism. Last season, her shot percentage dropped significantly, however her agent pushes back on the Sun resistance to trade Mabrey, especially in the era of player empowerment.
“The reasons that we have for not trading Marina are rooted in positivity … have her be the catalyst for what we want to do offensively, taking advantage of her versatility.”
Reasons to be Optimistic Next Season
Mabrey’s future with the Sun was once skeptical, however it now appears full of promise. While openly asserting she will return, despite facing trade rumors and roster upheaval. The franchise is now leaning into her as a foundational piece to build around moving forward.
The dual declaration by star player and front office assures Connecticut’s reset in motion. Next season, many hope that her talent will translate into better results. Ultimately, meaning she will be forced to be more than just a scorer.
She’ll need to be a teacher, engine and creator. Nonetheless, if she delivers, she’ll also reshape her legacy, not as the midseason addition but as the cornerstone.