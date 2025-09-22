Who's Looking To Buy Connecticut Sun Before the 2027 Season?
The Connecticut Sun struggled during the regular season. On the court they only won 11 games with 33 losses. This irregular season for the team was drowned out by not making the playoffs for the first time in nine years, and now they face a potential relocation, which could cause even more problems for the team down the road.
The team is currently located in Uncasville, Connecticut, where they play at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The arena is owned by the Mohegan Tribe. A potential sale to a Boston-based investment group could shake up some previous promises made by the league.
A prior agreement had the team secured to play at their home arena through the 2026 season, but now with a possible sale on the horizon, the team could be moved to Boston, or even somewhere else in Connecticut, causing a shakeup to an already shaky team in the offseason.
The Boston-led group looking to buy into the Sun is a group led by Celtics minority owner Steve Pagliuca. He’s made a record-breaking offer of $325 million to buy the team, with plans to move them by 2027 and build a new practice facility.
The Sun Will Stay in Connecticut for 2026, But Then What?
With all the uncertainty, the team has agreed to play the 2026 season at their current home area in Uncasville, but even if the Boston sale doesn’t go through, change could still be in the cards for the Sun. A Connecticut-led group is looking for some team real estate and a rival proposal from state leaders has revealed a potential option of moving the team to Hartford.
This move may be considered the best if there has to be a sale, as Connecticut fans could keep their team in its home state. Any movement prior to the 2026 season could negatively impact fans as the team has already begun season ticket sales.
While a relocation is not required, and is much opposed by those in Connecticut, the final decision will ultimately come down to the WNBA Board of Governors approval. State leaders and fans alike have written to the WNBA leaders, opposing the sale to the Boston-led group, and hope to see their home team return to the court in Connecticut for the 2027 season.
As of right now, the sale would not impact the team’s current roster. They continue to focus on rebuilding around a young group of players, and hope to be more solid on both ends of the court by next season.
Certainly, though, the sale will affect fans. As of recently, it appears that the WNBA does not seem to be in favor of either of the proposed sale ideas and has hit the team with an offer of its own, which is significantly less than the others. Time will tell with many factors going into the outcome. Fans can only hope to be able to still take their seats in Connecticut and watch their favorite players.