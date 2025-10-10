Here's Why 54% of CT Residents Oppose State Buying the WNBA Connecticut Sun
The Connecticut Sun are facing roadblock after roadblock this year. After a rough season, the organization is now facing a potential relocation, one that state officials are opposing and even going as far as writing proposals to purchase the team themselves. Although this seems like a solution, some residents of Connecticut think otherwise.
A poll done by the University of New Hampshire found that the state’s floated plan to purchase a small stake in the team is not favored. The state intends to keep the team in-state, but they have gone back and forth for months with the Mohegan Tribe, which has owned the Sun since 2003. Even now, the WNBA is blocking proposals to keep the team in New England.
The poll, released on September 29th, found that only 15% of residents support the plan of using pension funds to buy a minority share as an investment opportunity. 54% of residents outwardly oppose the plan, while the last 20% remain neutral.
The team continues to face uncertainty surrounding the sale, but as of right now, they will at least be able to play in Connecticut for the 2026 season. State leaders, Mohegan Tribal Nation group, and WNBA officials are continuing to try to come up with the best solution for the team.
Even though most fans are against the state purchasing the team, that doesn’t mean they want to see the team leave altogether. The Sun is the only professional sports team in the state, making its games a large contributor to the local economy.
The Sale Isn't The Only Hardship The Connecticut Sun Face
While the battle for where the Sun will end up will continue for months, the team is currently focused on its offseason rebuild. A new roster and a new head coach meant the team struggled all season, only pulling in 11 wins. These hardships will have to be smoothed out soon in order for them to have a more successful 2026 season.
Success for the Sun could also lead to a much easier delegation between where they end up and who purchases the team. Because the team looks so rough, fans are having a harder time getting on board with a state purchase.
With the 2025 season behind them, the team and fans alike can look forward to a new roster after the draft and hopefully some stability and harmony among the players and their still-new head coach who’s getting his feet under him in the league.