Why Connecticut Sun Fans Should Be Excited as Aaliyah Edwards Joins Unrivaled
A New Stage in Philadelphia
This off-season has gotten a bit more exciting for Connecticut Sun fans. Aaliyah Edwards has announced she will be returning to Unrivaled for season two. Coming off a stellar season, Edwards will be surrounded by premier All-Stars and future HOFers. This will give her the opportunity to learn and expand her offensive game even further. The implications for the Sun next season are much bigger.
Difference Between Unrivaled and the WNBA
Future HOFers Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier created Unrivaled. It’s designed to keep players competing at home during the off-season, so the infamous Brittney Griner detainment won’t take place ever again. It’s a fast-paced entertainment-driven format that amplifies and emphasizes skill, creativity and helps bring the fans closer to the players and game of women's basketball.
At UConn, Edwards was known for her physicality, rebounding and relentless motor. In her sophomore stint with the Sun, she brought those similar traits to the hardwood, proving she can play amongst the best of them.
The most exciting part of Edwards joining Unrivaled is the opportunity to grow within the confines of the space. The league’s condensed style with fewer players will force quicker possessions.
Meaning, this league rewards versatility, decision making, efficiency, and conditioning. She possesses all the tools to excel in these spaces and continue to grow as a player.
Positives for the Sun
The Sun aren’t competing for a championship at the moment, however they’re rebuilding with an exciting nucleus of young talent around her. Last season, she averaged modest numbers, however her presence was always felt on the floor. She impacted the Sun in rebounding, hustle-plays, and defensively, which rarely shows up in the box score.
Unrivaled will allow Edwards to deepen her mid-range game, isolation movement, and improved spacing. It’s possible she can return to Connecticut as an even more dynamic two-way force than she’s proven to be.
Her joining Unrivaled also displays she believes she is one of the best players in the league. It displays ambition and hope for more, competing against top-tier WNBA talent in a new spotlight format can expand her confidence as well. That type of confidence and ambition is what the Sun have been missing since the departure of the veteran tandem, DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas.
The Ceiling is High for Aaliyah Edwards
The excitement isn’t just about Edwards getting more reps, it’s about watching her lean into stardom. At 23, she represents the future of the Sun and a bridge between the next generational era. The Unrivaled stage will provide a platform for her to come back sharper, hungrier and elevated to help take the Sun to another level.