Why Should Sun Fans Watch Liberty Vs. Mercury Game?
Although the Connecticut Sun did not make it to the playoffs this year, fans shouldn’t turn away from watching just yet. With games already underway for the 2025 playoff run, there are still reasons for Sun fans to follow along and cheer on teams that did make it this far in the season.
A legendary former University of Connecticut star is taking the court tonight (September 17th). Breanna Stewart, a power forward out of UConn is currently playing for the New York Liberty. The four-time NCAA Champion is a major player for the New York team. They face the Phoenix Mercury tonight as the Liberty are currently ahead by one win on the Mercury.
As a round one pick out of the 2016 draft, Stewart has been a powerhouse on the WNBA court, making her fun to watch as she averages 18 points and nearly seven rebounds per game. Since Connecticut fans can’t cheer on the Sun in the playoffs this year, watching Stewart make a run for the championship with the Liberty could be just as entertaining for Connecticut natives.
The Playoffs Hold Potential for Future of Sun Roster
The Liberty are the team to watch this year anyway, as they are fighting to hold on to their championship title after defeating the Minnesota Lynx last year. The Mercury beat New York three out of the four times they played each other during the regular season, but the Liberty currently have the lead in the playoffs, so the game tonight is sure to be a heated match-up.
This year marks the first time in nine years the Sun haven’t seen a playoff run, so fans may be a little sore when it comes to tuning in, but the future of the franchise could be in the works during this playoff match-up.
The 2026 draft will be crucial for Connecticut, and this could be the first time some fans can watch potential players the Suns could add to their roster.
With an already young team, the program will have to watch what it takes to make the playoffs in order to hopefully see these postseason games in 2026.
Game two for The Liberty and Mercury tips off tonight at 8 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in New York.
The game could either set up the Liberty for a blowout against Phoenix, or give the Mercury another shot at continuing their playoff run. Either way, Sun fans can expect to be entertained throughout the postseason games.