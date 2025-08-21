Sale of Sun Has Become Rather Intriguing Following WNBA Intervention in Process
The Connecticut Sun have had an extremely intriguing last few months, both when it comes to on-court production and off-court discussions. With a 7-27 record to their name through August 19, they have had a very difficult 2025 campaign all-around following a long stretch of competitive basketball seasons. Unfortunately, this has led to many questions surrounding the franchise and its long-term future.
One of the biggest questions has been whether or not they will remain in the Mohegan Sun Arena, or if the WNBA has different plans for their future. With Boston Celtics former minority owner Steve Pagliuca having recently made a $325 million commitment to attempt to purchase the Sun, it seemed like a deal was possible, but the WNBA Board of Governors and league office ultimately make the final call.
Now, things become interesting, as a recent article published by Alexa Philippou and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN details the process and how things could all play out in the coming months.
What is the Latest Update Surrounding a Sale of the Connecticut Sun?
As of right now, the report from ESPN indicates that there are four likely proposals on the table for the Sun, including a full sale to Pagliuca's group, a sale to Marc Lasry to move the team to Hartford, CT., selling a minority stake in the organization, or allowing the league to purchase the franchise for $325 million and relocate it.
However, the report discusses that the Mohegan tribe feels there is really only one path being provided, as the article states:
"A source close to the ownership group says the tribe is frustrated and feels the league is presenting a one-path option: relocation of the team to a market of its choosing at a value of its choosing. The league, in recent weeks, offered to purchase the Sun for $250 million and not charge the buyer an additional relocation fee -- which would allow the league to facilitate a sale to one of its preferred expansion cities, according to sources."
The biggest issue with moving to Boston via the Pagliuca deal is that his group did not submit an expansion proposal to the WNBA. While the tribe believes it should be able to "sell the franchise for the highest possible price," according to ESPN's report, they note that any city that has already gone through the expansion process would receive priority over Boston, due to how the WNBA expansion and relocation process is handled.
On the positive side for a potential Boston deal, the report identifies that the WNBA, "would consider a potential Boston team in a later round of expansion, and that new Celtics owner Bill Chisholm would be the league's preferred owner for a WNBA franchise."
Additionally, for a potential Pagliuca deal, it is noted that the tribe "also sees the value of keeping the team in New England and in the hands of an experienced former NBA minority partner."
With That in Mind, What Does This Mean for the Connecticut Sun?
The entire WNBA processing of this situation has been compelling to say the least, between their attempt to block out Steve Pagliuca's offer, and their attempt to purchase the franchise for relocation prior. With the league value rising, viewership following the same trend, and the league as a whole expanding year over year, it is clear that the tribe will wish to land as much as possible for the franchise.
However, the WNBA will make the entire process complicated, which makes things difficult all around. With that said, it seems as though a sale could end up being on the horizon, given the interest and potential for a move already being drafted.
Whether the franchise remains in Uncasville, remains in Connecticut but rather in Hartford, or moves to a completely different location altogether, the situation that stands between each option is going to be one that has not exactly been seen before in WNBA history.
The franchise itself is set to undergo a transition in terms of its roster long-term, with many young players joining the core of players for the future. The question is, where will they be playing, and how will the WNBA handle it?