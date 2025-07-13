A’ja Wilson Makes WNBA History Against Valkyries
The Las Vegas Aces came out narrowly on top after a high-scoring matchup against the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday in a 104-102 win.
Las Vegas scored over 100 points for the first time since the first game of the preseason against the Dallas Wings and it was the return of a notable star that sent the Aces offense into overdrive.
The game saw the return of Las Vegas star A'ja Wilson after Wilson missed the previous game due to a wrist injury she sustained Tuesday. Wilson was questionable to play against the Valkyries, but was announced in the lineup close to tip-off.
"I wake up every day wanting to play," Wilson said (via Aces). "It was a game time decision. When I started warming up it started to feel good, and I just knew that i wanted to play."
Wilson's injury didn't seem to be holding her back. The reigning MVP led the game in scoring and rebounds, making history in the process.
Wilson scored 36 points in the game while posting 16 rebounds and two blocks. She did all that on a massively efficient 12-16 shooting performance from the field, making her the first player in WNBA history to post that stat line with a 70 FG% (via StatMuse).
The stat-line is also the third 30-10 game of the season for Wilson and just the fourth game of its kind league-wide.
Wilson has won three league MVPs in her career and she is playing on track for another one in 2025. She is is currently top-5 in the WNBA in points, rebounds, and blocks per game.