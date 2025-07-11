Aces’ Becky Hammon Announces A’ja Wilson Injury Update
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson went down in the second quarter of a game against the New York Liberty on Tuesday. The reigning league MVP fell on her wrist after attempting a layup and exiting the game that the Liberty eventually won 87-78.
Wilson is the lifeblood of the Aces squad. The three-time MVP leads her team in nearly all categories, averaging 20.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game, all team bests. Those numbers are also among the WNBA's best league-wide, with Wilson sitting at top-four in all major stat categories besides assists.
This is why there has been understandable concern with her health status.
Wilson received an MRI on her wrist Wednesday, and while the results revealed no broken bones, the Las Vegas star could still be out for some time.
Aces head coach Becky Hammon spoke on Wilson's injury, describing it as a sprain (via Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post). While that news is better than a broken bone, Hammon still didn't have a clear timeline of her star player's return.
Wilson has already missed one game so far after not appearing in the Aces' 70-68 loss to the Washington Mystics on Thursday. She was spotted wearing a brace on the affected wrist during the team's pregame shoot-around.
With Wilson out, Las Vegas centers Kiah Stokes and Megan Gustafson split time on the court in Thursday's game, combining for four points and a -7 rating.
It is unclear if Wilson will be available for the Aces upcoming matchup against the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday.