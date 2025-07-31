Angel Reese Injury News Leaves Chicago Sky With Problem for Valkyries Game
With back-to-back road games on Thursday and Friday, the Golden State Valkyries are keeping up with the war of attrition that is the WNBA. After a last-second win against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, the expansion franchise faces the Washington Mystics on the road Thursday night. After the game, the Valkyries squad will head directly to Chicago to take on the struggling Sky–who will be down at least two key players when they host the visiting Valkyries.
Despite their own injury troubles, Golden State has won two of its last three games since the All-Star break. The franchise’s first-ever All-Star, veteran forward Kayla Thornton, suffered a season-ending knee injury last week. 6’4” center Monique Billings also left Tuesday’s win against Atlanta after just nine minutes with a nagging ankle injury.
The Valkyries are holding down the fort with rim protectors Temi Fagbenle and recently activated center Iliana Rupert in place of Thornton and Billings. On Thursday, they will face a dominant and physical front in Washington that includes center Shakira Austin and rookie All-Star Kiki Iriafen.
The Mystics thoroughly defeated the Sky Wednesday night with a 103-86 victory that included 28 points in 29 minutes for forward Soni Citron and 22 points for Iriafen. Sky All-Star Angel Reese had a 22 point,13 rebound double-double despite the loss. It was her 17th of the year, which leads the WNBA.
Angel Reese's Injury Status Against the Golden State Valkyries
However, Reese will be sidelined for Friday’s matchup with a back injury per Karli Bell. Forward Ariel Atkins is also out with a leg injury. Guards Hailey Van Lith (ankle), and Michaela Onyenwere (knee) are both listed as questionable.
At 7-19, Chicago has the second worst record in the WNBA. The Sky have lost eight of their last ten games, including six straight dating back to July 14. Already thin, the team will rely on second-year standout Kamilla Cardoso in the paint. Though the contest could be a potential “trap” game for Golden State with a quick turnaround after the matchup against Washington.
The absence of Reese leaves Sky head coach Tyler Marsh with a problem. Despite Chicago's losing streak, Reese has remained a reliable two-way force. She has recorded a double-double in 11 straight games, scoring at least 15 points in nine of those. Chicago will now be tasked with snapping its losing streak without her.
As for Golden State, head coach Natalie Nakase previously took blame for not preparing the team for the long road trip after a bad loss to the lowly Connecticut Sun on Sunday. The Valkyries are 12-13 as Nakase has guided them to one of the most successful inaugural seasons in league history.