Angel Reese Status for Valkyries Game Emerges After Missing Two Weeks
The Chicago Sky and Golden State Valkyries will play a WNBA contest at Wintrust Arena on Friday night. This inter-conference matchup features two teams heading in opposite directions.
With two-time All-Star Angel Reese sidelined for the last two weeks due to a back injury, Chicago has fallen to 8-24 on the season — which is the league’s third-worst record. Reese has appeared in 23 games this season. Chicago has gone 7-16 (.304) when she plays, and 1-8 (.111) when she does not.
As for Golden State, the expansion franchise is riding a three-game winning streak that has improved its overall record to 17-15, good for seventh in the WNBA standings.
Chicago Sky Reveal Angel Reese's Injury Status Against Valkyries
Last appearing on July 29 against the Washington Mystics, Reese’s absence has officially stretched two weeks. Ahead of Wednesday night’s game, Sky head coach Tyler Marsh was asked about the possibility of Reese being shut down for the 2025 season.
“I leave that to the medical staff,” he said. “For us and for Angel, if she is healthy she wants to play. And we want her to be out there to be able to play. We just don’t want to put her in harm’s way to further any existing injury. For us, it’s just making sure she is as healthy as possible… With the games remaining, if she is ready to go, she will be out there.”
While Marsh seemed to push back against the idea of shutting Reese down for the remainder of the season, she will not make her return against Golden State. The team has announced its injury report, and Reese will miss a seventh straight contest (via Karli Bell).
On the season, Reese has posted averages of 14.2 points and 12.6 rebounds — very similar to the 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds she averaged last season as the WNBA Rookie of the Year runner-up.
What Reese's Absence Means for Golden State
As the Valkyries go for a fourth straight win, the absence of Reese definitely works in their favor. The third-best offensive rebounding team in the league, Golden State has an opportunity to dominate that area with Reese sidelined. Despite missing nine games this season, Reese still ranks first in the WNBA with 289 rebounds.
One area Golden State struggles is in the restricted area. Averaging the second-fewest field goals per game from that spot (via WNBA Stats), perhaps the Valkyries can find more success near the basket against Chicago without Reese’s interior presence.