Angel Reese Throws Shade at Golden State Valkyries
In their inaugural season, the Golden State Valkyries have made some noise this year. The WNBA is entering an expansion era, with the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire set to debut in 2026, while the Valkyries were a lone addition in 2025.
The Valkyries are made up of what feels like a random group of players, but they have proven that they have constructed a good roster. Led by a core group of Kayla Thornton, Veronica Burton, Tiffany Hayes, and more, the Valkyries are a deep team that has earned a 22-18 record through 40 games, fighting to secure a playoff spot.
The Valkyries are fighting with the Seattle Storm, the Indiana Fever, and the Los Angeles Sparks as the only teams that have yet to secure a playoff spot or be eliminated from playoff contention, but there are only three spots left for those four teams to battle over.
Valkyries catch stray from Angel Reese
Despite being less than two weeks from their expected playoff debut as a first-year franchise, the Valkyries are apparently not very talented, according to Chicago Sky star Angel Reese.
In a recent interview with the Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe, Reese urged the Sky to make roster changes this offseason.
"I'm not settling for the same s--t we did this year," Reese said. "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That's a non-negotiable for me. I'm willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that's what I'm going to do this offseason."
The Sky have already been eliminated from playoff contention, posting an underwhelming 9-30 record through 39 games, but Reese looks at a team like the Valkyries and wonders how they are better than Chicago.
"Watching Golden State — no offense, but I don't think they're more talented than us on paper," Reese continued. "But they play hard as hell. So starting at the top, we've got to find an identity of what we're doing to be next year and then roll with the punches of what we can get."
In a way, it is easy to feel where Reese is coming from, as many players likely feel that they should be in that playoff race instead of another team. However, publicly admitting that is a different story. The Valkyries have a winning record and are about to make the playoffs, while the Sky are battling for the first overall pick.
Of course, Reese gives her props to Golden State for playing hard, but that does not necessarily make up for her taking a jab at the Valkyries' talent.