Caitlin Clark Injury News on Thursday Could Impact WNBA History
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has endured an injury-riddled second WNBA season. After appearing in all 40 games her rookie year, Clark has played just 13 games this season for the 12-12 Fever.
A quad injury sidelined Clark early in the season, now consecutive groin injuries have cost her additional time. Missing five games with a left groin injury, Clark returned against the Golden State Valkyries on July 9. She then played four straight games before a right groin injury sidelined her again.
This injury has cost her Indiana’s last two games, and the team announced an update on Thursday.
After undergoing more testing, Clark does not have any additional damage to her injured groin. That said, there is still no timetable for her return as Indiana attempts to hold onto a WNBA playoff spot.
"Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week, which confirmed that no additional injuries or damage were discovered," the Fever announced on Thursday. "Clark will continue working with the medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and well-being. There is no timetable available for her return."
WNBA History Could Be Impacted by Caitlin Clark's Injury
In the 13 games Clark has played this season, Indiana is 8-5. The team is just 4-7 when she does not play. With the WNBA standings tightly bunched following the All-Star break, Clark missing more time could have a direct impact on the postseason picture — and league history.
One team that could be impacted by Clark's injury, despite not facing Indiana again until Aug. 31, is the Valkyries.
While they are riding a three-game losing streak, the Valkyries are 10-12 on the season and just a half-game back of a postseason spot. Should Golden State make the playoffs, it would be the first time in WNBA history an expansion team earned a postseason spot in its inaugural season (h/t ESPN).
This is where Clark's injury, and the latest update on her unclear return timeline, could impact the history books.
The Fever are currently tied with Golden State in the loss column. Each team has dropped 12 games.
At 12-12, the Fever hold a narrow one-game lead over the 10-12 Valkyries. The top-eight WNBA teams secure playoff spots regardless of conference, making this significant despite Indiana being an Eastern Conference team and Golden State being in the West.
Given the Fever's .364 winning percentage without Clark this season, it is very possible the team continues to slide in her absence, giving Golden State an opportunity to reenter the playoff picture. That said, the outcome of Thursday night’s contest between Indiana and the Las Vegas Aces could be beneficial for the Valkyries regardless of who wins.
Indiana managed to defeat Las Vegas without Clark earlier this season, but the Aces are now riding a three-game winning streak that has seen them surpass Golden State in the standings. Sitting a game back of Las Vegas in the loss column, the Valkyries would gain ground on their Western Conference rivals should the Aces fall to Indiana on Thursday.
Despite being within striking distance of the Aces, Golden State has an easier path to catching Indiana as the Fever continue navigating life without Clark. If the Valkyries choose a rooting interest in this game, it will likely be for Las Vegas to defeat the Clark-less Fever.
In her 13 games this season, Clark has averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists. While she has taken a step back from where her scoring and efficiency were a season ago, Clark's impact on the Fever is undeniable. With her injury return timetable still uncertain, and the WNBA standings shifting daily, Indiana is in danger of losing its hold on a top-eight spot.
The Valkyries are one of the teams looking to replace Indiana in the postseason picture, which would rewrite the WNBA history books in the process.