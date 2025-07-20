Golden State Valkyries On SI

Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin Send Messages to Former Iowa Teammate

The Indiana Fever and Golden State Valkyries guards reconnected.

Team Clark guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after the 2025 WNBA All Star Game.
2025 WNBA All-Star weekend brought thousands of fans and athletes to Indianapolis to celebrate the growing WNBA and the best women’s basketball players on the planet. With iconic moments–from Kayla Thornton becoming the Golden State Valkyries’ first ever All-Star–to Napheesa Collier scoring a record 36 points in Saturday’s All-Star game, fans from all over the country were treated to a special weekend in the Hoosier state.

Though Collier’s Western Conference team defeated Caitlin Clark’s Eastern Conference All-Stars 151-131, the former Iowa standout reconnected with former teammates from the midwest.

Clark, who did not participate in any athletic events due to a groin injury, found time to hang out with her former Iowa teammates, with whom she made back-to-back National Championship appearances in 2023 and 2024.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) greets Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin (20) during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Golden State Valkyries at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clark and Martin were Iowa’s two leading scorers in the 2023-2024 season, while Marshall was a consistent three-point sniper for the Hawkeyes, shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc in her career as a Hawkeye, per Sports Reference.

Marshall posted photos on her Instagram page, including one with Martin and Clark together during All-Star weekend. Martin affectionately commented “I wuvvvvvv youuuuu” while Clark also commented “Love you !!!!” on the post.

Iowa fans also applauded the reunion, with several fans showing their excitement for the former Iowa trio reunited for the WNBA All-Star Weekend festivities in Indiana.

The second half of the WNBA season continues on Tuesday, July 22. The Golden State Valkyries return to action Friday, July 25 at home against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings.

