Golden State Valkyries On SI

Caitlin Clark Makes Honest Statement After Indiana Fever's Loss to Valkyries

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark spoke after losing to the Golden State Valkyries.

Jack Haslett

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the first half against Golden State Valkyries at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the first half against Golden State Valkyries at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Indiana Fever and Golden State Valkyries clashed for the second time this season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, with Golden State coming out on top handily for its 10th win of the season.

The first quarter was an even matchup for the two squads, though the Fever had the slight advantage. That changed quickly come the second quarter when the Valkyries surged ahead and outscored their opponents throughout the rest of the game on the way to a 80-61 win.

Fever star guard Caitlin Clark returned in the game, her first since missing five games with a groin injury.

Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark
Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes (15) and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) fight for the ball. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clark played 25 minutes in the game and scored 10 points, tied with forward Makayla Timpson for the second-most on the team. On the other side, close to half of the Valkyries points came from two players: guard Veronica Burton with 21 points and Clark's All-Star teammate Kayla Thornton with 18.

The Valkyries outmatched the Fever across the floor, leading not only in points, but rebounds and assists as well. Clark spoke on Indiana's struggles containing the Golden State offense postgame.

"It starts on the defense," Clark said. "We struggled to do what the coarse asked of us. We played with poor energy and effort and those are things that can't happen."

Physically, Clark added she felt good. That said, the second-year guard admitted it will take some time to get her conditioning back fully (via Angela Moryan of WISH-TV News).

The game slipped away from the Fever quickly in the second quarter when they were outscored 20-9, setting the tone for what became a dominant Valkyries performance the rest of the game.

Burton was especially dominant, sinking a career-high five three-pointers on the way to a game-leading scoring performance.

Published |Modified
Jack Haslett
JACK HASLETT

Bio: Jack Haslett is a writer and photographer covering Golden State Valkyries basketball for Sports Illustrated. Jack has previously published work with the Sporting Tribune, the Long Beach Current and DIG Magazine, covering sports, community events and news. A graduate from Long Beach State University, Jack has a passion for writing, photography and all things sports.