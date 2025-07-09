Caitlin Clark Makes Honest Statement After Indiana Fever's Loss to Valkyries
The Indiana Fever and Golden State Valkyries clashed for the second time this season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, with Golden State coming out on top handily for its 10th win of the season.
The first quarter was an even matchup for the two squads, though the Fever had the slight advantage. That changed quickly come the second quarter when the Valkyries surged ahead and outscored their opponents throughout the rest of the game on the way to a 80-61 win.
Fever star guard Caitlin Clark returned in the game, her first since missing five games with a groin injury.
Clark played 25 minutes in the game and scored 10 points, tied with forward Makayla Timpson for the second-most on the team. On the other side, close to half of the Valkyries points came from two players: guard Veronica Burton with 21 points and Clark's All-Star teammate Kayla Thornton with 18.
The Valkyries outmatched the Fever across the floor, leading not only in points, but rebounds and assists as well. Clark spoke on Indiana's struggles containing the Golden State offense postgame.
"It starts on the defense," Clark said. "We struggled to do what the coarse asked of us. We played with poor energy and effort and those are things that can't happen."
Physically, Clark added she felt good. That said, the second-year guard admitted it will take some time to get her conditioning back fully (via Angela Moryan of WISH-TV News).
The game slipped away from the Fever quickly in the second quarter when they were outscored 20-9, setting the tone for what became a dominant Valkyries performance the rest of the game.
Burton was especially dominant, sinking a career-high five three-pointers on the way to a game-leading scoring performance.