Caitlin Clark Reacts to Kate Martin's 1-Word Message For Her
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark did not play in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game despite being voted in as one of the two captains. Suffering a groin injury prior to the break, Clark was unable to compete in any of the All-Star Weekend festivities in Indianapolis, a decision she announced on Thursday.
Despite being unable to play, Clark was still very present throughout the weekend. Making appearances at different community events, while also appearing on the sidelines to help coach her All-Star team, Clark made sure to gives fans as much excitement as she could while being out due to injury.
The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year was also able to reunite with one of her closest friends in the league, Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin.
Clark and Martin played four seasons together at Iowa before each being selected in the 2024 WNBA Draft. While Martin was not an All-Star, she still made the trip to Indiana where she joined Clark and others at a league party on Thursday before attending the big game on Saturday.
Prior to the game, Martin posted a one-word message for Clark on Instagram:
“Yessir,” she wrote.
Reacting to the message from her friend, Clark reposted it on her own story.
Clark entered the All-Star break averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.8 assists. Her individual offense has been down from last season, but she has missed a lot of time due to injuries, which has made finding a consistent rhythm difficult in year two.