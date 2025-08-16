Caitlin Clark Sends Three Comments to Ex-Teammate Kate Martin
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark defined an era of collegiate basketball during her run with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Setting the NCAA’s all-time scoring record during her four seasons in college, Clark was then made the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.
Also in that draft was former Hawks guard Kate Martin, who is close friends with Clark. The two played four seasons alongside each other at Iowa and formed a close bond. Martin was selected No. 18 overall by the Las Vegas Aces in 2024, but later joined Golden State after being chosen in the expansion draft.
While they are no longer teammates, Clark and Martin remain close friends, and that was on display this weekend.
Caitlin Clark Drops Three Comments for Kate Martin
On Saturday, Martin made a post to Instagram that included 10 different photos. With a strong social media presence, Martin has more than 470,000 followers on Instagram. Her post tallied over 17,000 likes and nearly 100 comments in the first hour after it was uploaded. Three of those comments came from Clark.
“Hot slay auntie,” Clark wrote in one comment.
“Yezzzz queen,” she added in another.
“Love u,” another Clark comment read.
History Between Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin
Spending four collegiate seasons together, Clark and Martin achieved a lot at Iowa. They reached the NCAA Tournament Final in 2023 and 2024, falling both years but putting together very impressive runs to the title game.
In February, Clark mentioned her desire to eventually team-up with Martin again in the WNBA (via Marisa Ingeme of The Telegraph).
"Hopefully I can recruit her to the Fever somehow, some way one day, who knows?” Clark said. “I’m gonna try to figure that out. That’s my goal at some point in my career, to team up with Kate again. But we’ll see if that happens.”
In her second WNBA season, Clark has battled injuries. She is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.8 assists, but has appeared in just 13 games. As for Martin, she has seen her role fluctuate under first-year Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase. Martin is averaging 5.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in just 15.9 minutes per game.
While it remains to be seen if Clark and Martin will ever team-up again, the two remain close friends, and that was on display with the Fever guard flooding the comments of her former Iowa teammate on Saturday.