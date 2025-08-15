Chicago Sky Make Angel Reese Gesture Before Golden State Valkyries Game
Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese is still working on her return from a back injury that has kept her out of the last six games. Still, the Sky found a way to honor their superstar ahead of Friday's game against the Golden State Valkyrie at the Wintrust Arena.
On Friday morning, Reese announced the release date for her signature Angel 1 Reebok sneaker, which will drop on September 18. This announcement continues what has been a dream summer for the "Chi Town Barbie" that also saw her land the cover of NBA 2K26's WNBA edition and make several other big moves off the court.
The 22-year-old two-time WNBA All-Star had been playing some of the best basketball of her young career before she was forced to sit out due to injury. Reese had recorded 13 double-doubles in the 14 games before she injured her back, including a season-best 24-point, 16-rebound performance in a 92-85 win over the Los Angeles Sparks in late June.
Chicago Sky Honor Angel Reese With T-Shirt Giveaway
In support of Thursday's important announcement regarding the Angel 1 signature shoe, the Chicago Sky are giving out special Angel 1 Reebok shirts to fans before Friday's home game against Golden State Valkyries.
The shirt features Reese's jewelry-adorned hands holding up a pink Reebok basketball as if it were some sort of glowing orb. It also features her signature Reebok logo and the words "Angel Reese 1" in alternating pink and black text, as well as what appears to be her signature on the sleeve. All in all, it's quite a fitting design.
"My personality is me being unapologetically myself—that’s what the shoes are as well: unapologetic," Reese told Elle Magazine about the sneaker. "The versatility of being able to wear the shoes on and off the court was the most important thing to me.
"I really wanted to have a shoe that I can wear on the court, but also in the tunnel ‘fits, fashion moments, events, and big things. I have a lot of great friends that also can wear the shoes for their events and music videos, and that’s what I thought about too when I started creating the shoe."
The Valkyries previously beat the Chicago Sky 83-78 with Reese in the lineup on June 28 and closed as 7.5-point pregame favorites against Chicago on Friday with Reese remaining out of the lineup. Friday is Golden State's last scheduled meeting with the Sky this season, so they won't get a chance to square off against Reese again until next year.