Could Golden State Valkyries Sign Sabrina Ionescu in Free Agency?
The upcoming offseason is likely going to be a shakeup for the New York Liberty and could be a turning point for not only the team, but one star in particular.
The defending WNBA champions were bounced from the first round of the playoffs in three games against the Phoenix Mercury, and finished with five fewer wins in the regular season than they did in 2024. The aftermath of their decline is already in motion after the team announced that head coach Sandy Brondello would not be returning to the team after four seasons in charge.
With the question of a new head coach now up in the air and the team already reckoning with deflated expectations in light of their 2025 finish, the next major question is who will be returning to the team for the 2026 campaign. Nine Liberty players are universal free agents, including key pieces such as Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, and Sabrina Ionescu.
It's a tall order to expect the Liberty to retain all of the players on their roster, paired with the uncertainty of a new head coach and the disappointment of their premature exit in this season's playoffs. With everything that needs to happen behind the scenes in New York going into 2026, some players may decide to look for greener pastures, or in Ionescu's case, violet ones.
Ionescu's Bay Area Connection
Ionescu is from Walnut Creek, CA, just 30 minutes inland from San Francisco and the home of the Golden State Valkyries. The union between the Ionescu and the WNBA's newest team could be a match made in heaven: Ionescu could move closer to home, and the Valkyries could acquire a much-needed boost to their backcourt.
Golden State was one of the lowest-scoring teams in the WNBA in 2025, despite their success, and the addition of one of the league's best three-point shooters to play alongside Veronica Burton, Carla Leite, and Kate Martin could solve their problems and secure a young core of guards for years to come.
The Valkyries already favor shooting beyond the arc. Golden State attempted more three-pointers than any other team in 2025 and despite having the third-worst shooting percentage from deep, they also averaged the most three-pointers in 2025 at 9.7 per game.
Ionescu would slot perfectly into the Golden State style and likely jump those numbers up to make the Valkyries the deadliest team from beyond the arc by far.
WIll Ionescu Leave the Liberty?
Despite the hometown connection, there's no guarantee that Ionescu would want to leave the Liberty in the first place, despite the unrest that may be happening with the team. She was drafted first overall by New York in 2020 and has won a championship with them. At this time, she is also surrounded by world-class talent like Jones and Stewart.
Stewart has already affirmed that she will be back with the Liberty next season, which is a strong incentive for Ionescu to return as well.
Ionescu hasn't said in such a concrete way that she was guaranteed to return to New York, but has expressed faith in the team since their elimination against the Mercury.
"I think we all know that the team never looks the same every single year," Ionescu said. "But I think we understand [who] our core, our core players, the players who are committed to wanting to be here... You can't just want to be a part of it when you're on top and enjoying a parade and popping champagne bottles."
These comments were made before the news of Brondello's departure, which could change the minds of both Stewart and Ionescu. If Ionescu did decide to move on from the team that drafted her, a return to the Bay could be just what she needs.