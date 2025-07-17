Dallas Wings Sign Former Indiana Fever Player Before Valkyries Game
After a tough start to the first half of the 2025 WNBA season, the Dallas Wings are adding depth to their roster before facing the Seattle Storm and Golden State Valkyries in their first two games after All-Star weekend.
Dallas is coming off a 9-31 season, the second worst in the league last year. The struggling franchise was rewarded with the first pick in the WNBA draft, selecting NCAA champion Paige Bueckers, who will make her All-Star debut as a rookie this weekend.
The 6-17 Wings are a stark contrast to the upstart Golden State Valkyries, who have started the season 10-12, and lead the league in attendance as an expansion franchise.
After injuries to forward Maddy Seigrist and guard Ty Harris, Dallas has signed two-year NBA veteran Grace Berger, the team announced Wednesday.
The Louisville, Kentucky native had a storied career as an Indiana Hoosier, ranking seventh all-time in scoring, and second in all-time assists. She’s the winningest player in school history with 118 victories.
Prior to signing with Dallas, Berger played one game under a hardship contract for the heavily injured Los Angeles Sparks earlier in the season. The 5’11’’ guard was a first round pick for the Fever in 2023, but was waived after two seasons with the franchise.
The Golden State Valkyries and Dallas Wings each have one All-Star playing this weekend in Indianapolis. Playing for Team Caitlin Clark, Kayla Thornton makes her first appearance after a career year and coming off a championship with the New York Liberty.
Bueckers, playing for Team Napheesa Collier–is taking the WNBA by storm in her rookie year, scoring in double figures in every game she’s played this season.
Dallas hopes to break a four-game losing streak. The Valkyries are looking to get back in the playoff picture, after falling to 9th place in a loss to Seattle Wednesday.